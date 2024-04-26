Author Christina Suplee’s New Book, “The Perfect Fairy Tale; The Gospel as a Love Story,” Follows a Princess Who Finds Salvation from Darkness Through a Magical Prince
Recent release “The Perfect Fairy Tale; The Gospel as a Love Story” from Covenant Books author Christina Suplee is a charming retelling of the Gospel that follows a beautiful princess who learns of a prince from the Magical Land that can help dispel a dangerous monster that constantly tries to lure the princess to his land of darkness and sin.
Katy, TX, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christina Suplee, a first-time author and graduate from Butler University, as well as a loving wife and mother of two who works as a piano teacher in Katy, Texas, has completed her new book, “The Perfect Fairy Tale; The Gospel as a Love Story”: a creative and beautiful portrayal of the gospel as a magical fairy-tale love story that follows a princess who is saved from a dangerous monster by the prince of a magical land.
“‘The Perfect Fairy Tale’ transports the reader into being the princess from the story, and as the story unfolds, your child realizes that she can be a real-life princess,” writes Christina. “In Jesus, she has a prince who really did come to rescue her because he loves her, and he wants to live happily ever after with her in heaven. It’s every girl’s dream come true! Beyond being a children’s book, ‘The Perfect Fairy Tale’ will serve as a tool for parents to share the gospel with their children and to start conversations about Jesus, heaven, Satan, and more.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christina Suplee’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion for writing children’s books that portray accurate representations of stories in the Bible, as well as overall theology. Through sharing her re-imagining of the Gospel, Christina hopes to provide parents and guardians alike with the tools required to help start conversations with young readers about how much Jesus loves them, as well as his ultimate teachings from the Gospels.
Readers can purchase “The Perfect Fairy Tale; The Gospel as a Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
