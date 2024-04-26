Author Christina Suplee’s New Book, “The Perfect Fairy Tale; The Gospel as a Love Story,” Follows a Princess Who Finds Salvation from Darkness Through a Magical Prince

Recent release “The Perfect Fairy Tale; The Gospel as a Love Story” from Covenant Books author Christina Suplee is a charming retelling of the Gospel that follows a beautiful princess who learns of a prince from the Magical Land that can help dispel a dangerous monster that constantly tries to lure the princess to his land of darkness and sin.