Author Royce Brown’s New Book, “Good Kids Book On Strength” Explores Valuable Life Lessons and Virtues to Help Guide Everyone on the Path of Goodness in Life

Recent release “Good Kids Book On Strength” from Covenant Books author Royce Brown is a collection of wisdom that is being given to all who read by helping them to discover that everything in life is connected. For more than just children; the many virtues, such as strength, wisdom, and humility, that are important for one to have along life’s journey are detailed beautifully.