Author Royce Brown’s New Book, “Good Kids Book On Strength” Explores Valuable Life Lessons and Virtues to Help Guide Everyone on the Path of Goodness in Life
Recent release “Good Kids Book On Strength” from Covenant Books author Royce Brown is a collection of wisdom that is being given to all who read by helping them to discover that everything in life is connected. For more than just children; the many virtues, such as strength, wisdom, and humility, that are important for one to have along life’s journey are detailed beautifully.
Janesville, CA, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Royce Brown has completed his new book, “Good Kids Book On Strength”: a heartfelt and family values type of read designed to be for readers of any age. Wisdom is learned easiest through listening, rather than having to lesson. There are others who have already learned through lessoning themselves. Listening to each other is key. We have the ability to learn from each other.
“Words for children should be words for all, and all words spoken should be words safe for children,” writes Royce. “This book is intended to give only good words, strengthening words, and words for all audiences. Family is everything; therefore, take care of everything, as it is family. Good words and good words only. This is a book for building up and strengthening. We all have the strength we need when we need it, and sometimes that strength is given to us in the form of each other. One Earth, one family, and we are stronger together.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Royce Brown’s new book will take readers of all ages on a touching and affirmative journey, helping them to discover their inner strength while also revealing the importance of humility, patience, kindness, and other virtues.
Readers can purchase “Good Kids Book On Strength” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Words for children should be words for all, and all words spoken should be words safe for children,” writes Royce. “This book is intended to give only good words, strengthening words, and words for all audiences. Family is everything; therefore, take care of everything, as it is family. Good words and good words only. This is a book for building up and strengthening. We all have the strength we need when we need it, and sometimes that strength is given to us in the form of each other. One Earth, one family, and we are stronger together.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Royce Brown’s new book will take readers of all ages on a touching and affirmative journey, helping them to discover their inner strength while also revealing the importance of humility, patience, kindness, and other virtues.
Readers can purchase “Good Kids Book On Strength” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories