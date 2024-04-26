Author Mica Boyd Johnston’s New Book, "Brownie," is a Compelling Tale That Documents the Author’s Relationship with Her Childhood Dog and His Unexpected, Tragic Ending

Recent release “Brownie” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mica Boyd Johnston is a deeply personal story that centers around the author’s relationship with her pet dog Brownie, and how he provided her with stability and friendship during a tumultuous period in her childhood but left her before his time in an accident that still remains with her to this day.