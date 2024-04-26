Author Mica Boyd Johnston’s New Book, "Brownie," is a Compelling Tale That Documents the Author’s Relationship with Her Childhood Dog and His Unexpected, Tragic Ending
Recent release “Brownie” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mica Boyd Johnston is a deeply personal story that centers around the author’s relationship with her pet dog Brownie, and how he provided her with stability and friendship during a tumultuous period in her childhood but left her before his time in an accident that still remains with her to this day.
Odessa, TX, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mica Boyd Johnston, who spent most of her childhood traveling around the country with her family, has completed her new book, “Brownie”: a heartfelt true story that chronicles the author’s summer spent with her beloved dog, Brownie, and how he acted as a shining light and positively impacted her life until he suddenly passed away, leaving her traumatized.
Born in Los Angeles, California, author Mica Boyd Johnston began writing short stories in early 2017 while taking online classes for a new job. She spent the next few years jotting down her many experiences as a child in a family that was always on the move. While the constant cross-country moving provided a wealth of opportunities to learn about different cultures, regions, and people, the author also faced challenges such as difficulty forming lasting friendships, adapting to new environments, and developing a sense of belonging. The stories and memories from these travel experiences have become a cherished part of her personal history that she wants to share to inspire others to explore new places, appreciate different cultures, and embrace the richness and diversity of the world.
“Children tend to have a straightforward and uncomplicated way of living, unburdened by the complexities and responsibilities of adult life,” writes Johnston. “They ride their bikes around the neighborhood. They play ball at the park. They chase each other around the yard. Nothing makes children happier than to play from sunup to sundown with their friends. But what happens when children are forced to move on a regular basis and never develop the bonding required to develop stable childhood relationships?
“What started as a happy childhood existence, turned into a roller coaster life with the first move. One simple act meant that a child must now learn how to navigate in an unfamiliar world with unfamiliar surroundings. The range of emotions experienced is overwhelming for someone so young. So overwhelming sometimes, that the child will latch on to a new pet to find comfort and support in a strange new environment. Pets can be a valuable source of comfort and support for children who are experiencing significant life changes.
“Brownie was the perfect pet at the perfect time. Brownie provided unconditional love and support during an extremely tumultuous time in the life of a child. Happiness was finally found. That is until Brownie passed away unexpectedly.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mica Boyd Johnston’s engaging tale delves into how the author suffered emotional difficulties due to the disruption of regular routines while growing up, and how Brownie became the perfect companion to help her overcome these struggles. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Brownie” is a poignant story of friendship and loss that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, remaining with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Brownie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
