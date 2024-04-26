Amy Tiemeyer’s New Book, "Stories of a Volunteeraholic," Shares the Author’s Stories of Volunteering to Help Inspire Others to Help Build and Serve Their Own Community
Tacoma, WA, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amy Tiemeyer, who lives in the Pacific Northwest with her spouse, kids, grandkids, and dogs, has completed her most recent book, “Stories of a Volunteeraholic: Moving the needle of impact one person's journey”: a collection of stories from the author’s experience as a volunteer, from her time as a grunt to leading the charge.
Due to her passion for volunteering, author Amy Tiemeyer has been the recipient of numerous service awards, including the Civilian Hall of Fame for Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Civilian Hall of Fame for service to veterans and their families in the state of Washington from the Department of Veteran Affairs, and the sixth region John Hemphill award for service in her role with the Association of the US Army. She co-hosts a podcast called “Helping the Brave,” which endeavors to break down information silos so that resources and veteran stories are shared openly. Amy is a veteran of the US Army and Navy Reserves and a current military spouse; she loves working for the Travis Manion Foundation.
“‘Stories of a Volunteeraholic’ is written from the stories and experiences of (my) volunteer journey over forty years, but none of the projects, programs, or events were done single-handedly,” writes Tiemeyer. “Our country has the opportunity coming out of the pandemic to pivot and embrace working together in new ways and in better ways—if the everyday person chooses to engage in the small ways to prepare for the big ways.”
Published by Fulton Books, Amy Tiemeyer’s book is written for volunteers, dreamers, givers, and the like to help inspire readers from all walks of life to serve others through whatever way possible. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Tiemeyer invites readers to join her through her stories of volunteering and share in the heartache and triumphs along the way that make it all worthwhile.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Stories of a Volunteeraholic: Moving the needle of impact one person's journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
