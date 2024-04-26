Harvey Loza’s Newly Released "Snow Day: A Series of Daily Choices" is a Fun and Interactive Reading Experience
“Snow Day: A Series of Daily Choices” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harvey Loza offers readers the opportunity to select their adventure as prompts allow for an engaging reading experience.
New York, NY, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Snow Day: A Series of Daily Choices”: a delightful narrative that offers readers more than one adventure to choose from. “Snow Day: A Series of Daily Choices” is the creation of published author, Harvey Loza, who grew up in the Southern United States and now resides in the Midwest. He has been an educator for fifteen years and has earned his PhD in education. A veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, he enjoys staying active by hiking, camping, mountain biking, and playing volleyball. As a father, he has enjoyed reading children’s books to his children and has now ventured into creating stories from their own adventures and daily occurrences to share with the public. Loza hopes these stories will encourage folks to continue or promote the love of reading for readers of every age and level.
Loza shares, “It’s a snow day! What should we do? In this decision-making adventure, we are given the opportunity to make choices with Landon as he decides how to spend his day when winter has gifted him a day off from school! What will you choose? Turn the pages based on your decisions and see how your snow day turns out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harvey Loza’s new book encourages readers to consider their options as they race to see what awaits on a snowy day.
Consumers can purchase “Snow Day: A Series of Daily Choices” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Snow Day: A Series of Daily Choices,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
