Steve Foppiano’s Newly Released "Time Tells" is an Imaginative and Thought-Provoking Story of Spiritual Awakening
“Time Tells” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Foppiano is an engaging story of a man’s journey from anger and distrust to faith and hope in God’s grace.
Stockton, CA, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Time Tells”: a compelling narrative that will entertain and inspire. “Time Tells” is the creation of published author, Steve Foppiano.
Foppiano shares, “Walter a retired gentleman, came into contact with some messengers sent by God. These messengers took him to meet some Bible Characters from the Old and New Testaments. As a result, Walter turned from being an angry person who had to always be in control. Who met Christ and became a man of peace and love. This is his story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Foppiano’s new book will bring readers a captivating story of introspective healing and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase "Time Tells" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Time Tells," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
