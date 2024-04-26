Jacqui D. Williams’s Newly Released "Life After Death: Heaven and Hell Are Real Places" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Eternity
“Life After Death: Heaven and Hell Are Real Places” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqui D. Williams provides readers with a compelling examination of the afterlife, presenting biblical truths and challenging readers to consider the eternal implications of their choices.
New York, NY, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Life After Death: Heaven and Hell Are Real Places”: a journey of discovery into the realms of heaven and hell. “Life After Death: Heaven and Hell Are Real Places” is the creation of published author, Jacqui D. Williams.
Williams shares, “Choose you this day whom you will serve (Joshua 24:15). Every day, we are making that choice, whether we realize it or not, to live a life that reflects God or a life that reflects Satan. Whichever way we choose to live our life, at the end of that life comes death, then the judgment (Hebrews 9:27). You can believe this or not. The Word of God is faithful and true, and anyone’s disbelief of the Scriptures cannot change it or make it become untrue. It only concludes one of two things: if you are right, then you did not waste any time; but if you are wrong, then the wrath of God lieth at your door, and hell will be your final 'nonresting' place.
“He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him. (John 3:36)
“I pose the question to you: Where do you think you will go after you die? There is a place called heaven, and there is a place called hell, and you have the choice now to decide which place you will reside for all eternity.
“I hope believers who read this book will become even further assured, through the Scriptures, that they will see their loved ones again in heaven; and those who do not believe will receive the clarity they need to know that there is life after death, and the decision for where they spend eternity is their choice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqui D. Williams’s new book serves as a beacon of light in a world filled with uncertainty. Whether readers are seeking reassurance in their faith or grappling with doubts about the afterlife, Williams's book provides a source of inspiration and guidance for navigating the journey toward eternity.
Consumers can purchase “Life After Death: Heaven and Hell Are Real Places” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life After Death: Heaven and Hell Are Real Places,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
