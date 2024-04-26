Paul A. Reid’s Newly Released “Fifty-two Weeks with Paul and the Philippians” is an Inspiring Exploration of Joy and Unity
“Fifty-two Weeks with Paul and the Philippians: A Roadmap to Joy and Unity in a World Filled with Disagreement and Division” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul A. Reid offers readers a transformative journey through the book of Philippians, providing practical insights to cultivate joy and unity in a world marked by discord.
Lancaster, PA, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fifty-two Weeks with Paul and the Philippians: A Roadmap to Joy and Unity in a World Filled with Disagreement and Division”: a comprehensive Bible study aid designed to uplift and inspire. “Fifty-two Weeks with Paul and the Philippians: A Roadmap to Joy and Unity in a World Filled with Disagreement and Division” is the creation of published author, Paul A. Reid, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who graduated from New Mexico State University, where Paul received his commission into the United States Air Force. He served for twenty-seven years and retired as a colonel. While in the air force, he earned his master’s in business administration and doctor of philosophy degrees from The Ohio State University.
Reid shares, “This Bible study aid uses Paul’s letter to the Philippian church to help Christians find joy and peace in a world filled with dissension, strife, and sadness. The apostle Paul provides a down-to-earth approach to heavenly things and helps us overcome negative influences by redirecting our minds to truth, nobility, purity, loveliness, excellence, and praise. The passage of almost two thousand years has made this New Testament Epistle’s faith-building messages all the more relevant. There are 365 lessons inside this book, and they convert Philippians’ 104 verses into a daily prescription for spiritual therapy. Paul the Apostle has much to say about a joy filled walk with and knowledge of Jesus. He can help us all find a path to contentment, whatever our situation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul A. Reid’s new book equips readers with practical tools to navigate life's challenges with faith and resilience. Through insightful commentary and daily reflections, Reid invites readers to deepen their understanding of Scripture and experience the transformative power of God's Word.
Consumers can purchase “Fifty-two Weeks with Paul and the Philippians: A Roadmap to Joy and Unity in a World Filled with Disagreement and Division” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fifty-two Weeks with Paul and the Philippians: A Roadmap to Joy and Unity in a World Filled with Disagreement and Division,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
