Author Sharon Deis, R.N.’s New Book, "Angels @ My Bedside," is a Series of True Stories Documenting Angel Visits to Critically Ill Patients, Witnessed by the Author
Recent release “Angels @ My Bedside” from Page Publishing author Sharon Deis, R.N. is a fascinating assortment of stories in which serious ill patients are visited by angels, to either provide comfort and healing or safe passage to the afterlife, all experienced firsthand by the author during her time working as a critical care nurse.
Dayton, OH, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Deis, R.N., who holds a passion for writing as well as the great outdoors and gardening, has completed her new book, “Angels @ My Bedside”: a powerful collection of bedside angel visits to critically ill patients, as witnessed by the author throughout her career as a nurse, and how these angelic visits helped to either miraculously heal patients or provide them guidance on their journey back to the Lord.
A nurse for over forty years, author Sharon Deis, RN, currently resides in Dayton, Ohio, with her beloved husband, Jim, a retired firefighter, and their two Mini Schnauzers, Oliver and Betty. Sharon initially worked as a critical care nurse for the first half of her career with certifications in critical care and in trauma nursing, eventually retiring in 2021 from GE Healthcare’s Monitoring Solutions Engineering Division. The author led global installed base engineering teams to resolve customer issues with monitoring equipment designed and built by GE Healthcare.
“This book tells true stories about real angel events that take place at an inner-city teaching hospital,” writes Sharon. “Many nurses and doctors witnessed these amazing events, which happened at the bedsides of critically ill patients in the surgical intensive care unit. Three types of angel visits were experienced: (1) visits to comfort and bring indescribable peace, (2) visits to miraculously heal, and (3) visits to escort the patient’s soul to heaven.
“The purpose of the book is to share stories that will inspire hope and encourage faith. Angels are alive and living with us today. Hoping this book also inspires other nurses to come forward and share their experiences of other wonderful angel events. These are only a few of the stories as told by a nurse who was there to experience the ‘Angels @ My Bedside.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Deis, R.N.’s enthralling novel came about after the author was visited by her own angel in a dream and was instructed to share these stories in the hope of helping others find comfort and reignite their faith in Christ. Thought-provoking and compelling, “Angels @ My Bedside” is sure to inspire readers from all walks of life to seek out the Lord during times of strife, and forge ahead in the knowledge that he and angels are constantly around, willing to help those who open their hearts to them.
Readers who wish to experience this reverent work can purchase “Angels @ My Bedside” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A nurse for over forty years, author Sharon Deis, RN, currently resides in Dayton, Ohio, with her beloved husband, Jim, a retired firefighter, and their two Mini Schnauzers, Oliver and Betty. Sharon initially worked as a critical care nurse for the first half of her career with certifications in critical care and in trauma nursing, eventually retiring in 2021 from GE Healthcare’s Monitoring Solutions Engineering Division. The author led global installed base engineering teams to resolve customer issues with monitoring equipment designed and built by GE Healthcare.
“This book tells true stories about real angel events that take place at an inner-city teaching hospital,” writes Sharon. “Many nurses and doctors witnessed these amazing events, which happened at the bedsides of critically ill patients in the surgical intensive care unit. Three types of angel visits were experienced: (1) visits to comfort and bring indescribable peace, (2) visits to miraculously heal, and (3) visits to escort the patient’s soul to heaven.
“The purpose of the book is to share stories that will inspire hope and encourage faith. Angels are alive and living with us today. Hoping this book also inspires other nurses to come forward and share their experiences of other wonderful angel events. These are only a few of the stories as told by a nurse who was there to experience the ‘Angels @ My Bedside.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Deis, R.N.’s enthralling novel came about after the author was visited by her own angel in a dream and was instructed to share these stories in the hope of helping others find comfort and reignite their faith in Christ. Thought-provoking and compelling, “Angels @ My Bedside” is sure to inspire readers from all walks of life to seek out the Lord during times of strife, and forge ahead in the knowledge that he and angels are constantly around, willing to help those who open their hearts to them.
Readers who wish to experience this reverent work can purchase “Angels @ My Bedside” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories