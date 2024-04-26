Author Sharon Deis, R.N.’s New Book, "Angels @ My Bedside," is a Series of True Stories Documenting Angel Visits to Critically Ill Patients, Witnessed by the Author

Recent release “Angels @ My Bedside” from Page Publishing author Sharon Deis, R.N. is a fascinating assortment of stories in which serious ill patients are visited by angels, to either provide comfort and healing or safe passage to the afterlife, all experienced firsthand by the author during her time working as a critical care nurse.