Bath Tune-Up Franchise Owners Earn Certified Home Improvement Professional Status
Aberdeen, SD, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eight Bath Tune-Up franchise owners recently earned the basic status of Certified Home Improvement Professional (CHIP):
· Omar Adra, Bath Tune-Up Burlington West Oakville (ON)
· Grant Davenport, Bath Tune-Up West London (ON)
· Mohammed Al-Qassab & Ruaa Al Janabi, Bath Tune-Up South Calgary
· Sofia Guillen & Gilberto Partida, Bath Tune-Up Tucson, AZ
· Dhara Sanghavi, Bath Tune-Up Round Rock, TX
· Matt Skellan, Bath Tune-Up Columbus Norh (OH)
The CHIP program, created by the Bath Tune-Up Home Office, aims to encourage and recognize the steps taken by local franchisees to improve performance and continue education. By achieving basic status, these franchisees have put in the required number of hours and items required, including training opportunities, project completions, and exemplary customer service.
“We love to recognize and honor the achievements of our Tunies who invest time toward continued education in the home improvement industry and customer experience in their communities,” said Heidi Morrissey, president of Bath Tune-Up. “The CHIP Program was created for that very reason. We are so grateful for the dedication and enthusiasm of our Tunies and their teams, and we greatly appreciate their continued commitment to creating dream bathrooms for their clients.”
In addition to Basic CHIP certification, franchisees can achieve CHIP Master Grade certification, which requires an aggressive amount of training and time spent improving the business and team.
About Bath Tune-Up
Founded in 2020, Bath Tune-Up was born from sister brand Kitchen Tune-Up with over 36 years of experience as a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From curated designs to custom projects, Bath Tune-Up franchise locations are experts in full-service bathroom remodels. Services include complete remodels, shower & bathtub installation, conversions and updating bathroom tile, fixtures, lighting, and vanities. Bath Tune-Up strives to provide an unmatched remodeling experience for homeowners in over 53 territories across the United States and Canada.
For more information about Bath Tune-Up, please visit www.bathtune-up.com.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.bathtune-up.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® , is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, among the world's largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. Home Franchise Concepts' brands including Budget Blinds®, The Tailored Closet®, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Lightspeed Restoration™, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®, are supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com.
HFC is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
