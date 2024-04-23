XTIVIA Embarks on Strategic Partnership with Boomi to Elevate Integration and Digital Transformation Services
XTIVIA announces partnership with Boomi.
Colorado Springs, CO, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA, a premier provider of innovative technology solutions, is excited to announce its official partnership with Boomi, a global leader in cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS). This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in XTIVIA's mission to drive digital transformation through superior integration services. Having successfully delivered Boomi-based services to a wide array of clients over several years, XTIVIA has taken the strategic step to formalize this relationship, reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional value.
This partnership represents a significant advancement in XTIVIA's ability to offer comprehensive, end-to-end integration solutions tailored to meet modern businesses' needs. By joining forces with Boomi, XTIVIA will leverage the platform's extensive capabilities to enhance its service offerings, enabling more efficient operations, seamless connectivity, and accelerated growth for clients across diverse industries.
"We have enjoyed an extremely positive experience with Boomi and have delivered great outcomes for our clients with the Boomi platform. Formalizing our partnership reflects our aligned goals and shared dedication to facilitating powerful, scalable integration solutions for businesses everywhere," stated Vivek Agarwal, CTO of XTIVIA. "We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Boomi and are eager to continue providing our clients with innovative solutions that simplify the complexities of digital transformation."
As an established leader in integration, API management, and B2B connectivity solutions, XTIVIA boasts a team of certified professionals dedicated to ensuring the success of client projects by delivering customized solutions that address unique challenges and achieve tangible results.
Over the years, the XTIVIA team has delivered highly scalable and efficient Boomi integrations and APIs across a variety of common software systems including SAP, NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, JIRA, Zendesk, Active Directory, Shopify, SuccessFactors, OpenAir, Intapp DealCloud, Intapp OnePlace, Various Databases (Oracle, Postgresql, SuiteAnalytics), Cloud Data Warehouses (RedShift, Snowflake), Active Directory, Various AWS services (SQS, S3 ...), Cloud Warehouse Management Systems, Quiet Logistics, Shipwire, EDI, and much more.
With the backing of this new partnership, XTIVIA will broaden its range of services, offering enhanced support options, including comprehensive managed services covering all facets of the Boomi integration platform. Clients can benefit from XTIVIA's proven methodologies, best practices, and design guidelines that ensure successful Boomi implementation and optimization.
Boomi, a global leader in cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with XTIVIA, an innovative technology solutions provider. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive digital transformation and connectivity for businesses around the globe. "XTIVIA and their technological capabilities are exactly the type of flourishing Partner Boomi seeks to do business with. The partnership has already produced one win within the first weeks of collaboration with several others in the pipeline. Sky's the limit!" said Nick Stroia, Partner Account Manager at Boomi. “Together, Boomi and XTIVIA are committed to setting new standards in business agility, efficiency, and growth, enabling organizations to thrive in the digital era.”
About XTIVIA
XTIVIA is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation, cloud services, and data management, and now, bolstered by its partnership with Boomi, advanced integration solutions. Renowned for leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address complex business challenges, XTIVIA delivers intelligent, scalable, and sustainable solutions across various sectors. With a focus on expertise, innovation, and a customer-centric approach, XTIVIA empowers organizations to navigate and thrive in the era of digital acceleration.
