Author Rafael Coby’s New Book, "Inspirational Messages for the Soul," Explores the Importance for One’s Soul to Form a Steadfast Relationship with Christ
Recent release “Inspirational Messages for the Soul” from Covenant Books author Rafael Coby is a powerful, faith-based work designed to lead readers towards the saving knowledge of the truth of Lord Jesus, while revealing to them how important it is to develop a personal and lasting relationship with Him.
Longview, TX, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rafael Coby, a fun-loving and caring individual who loves to live, laugh, smile, and have fun with family and friends, has completed his new book, “Inspirational Messages for the Soul”: a compelling and thought-provoking read aimed at helping readers understand the true importance of building a relationship with Christ so that they might come to know the true power of His salvation and glory.
Rafael writes, “This is the night that the Lord has given us. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. We have to lend our spirits, our ways, to the Lord; offering ourselves, our ways up to Him; giving over to His will, His plan for our life with thanksgiving; doing it with a thankful, grateful heart; being grateful for what the Lord has done and is doing in our life for such a time as these. Praise God, hallelujah. We have to give ourselves wholly, entirely to the will, presence of God in times like these. It’s too much that is happening: family turning against each other, people at war with themselves, in their minds. People getting killed, slaughtered for no reason at all for the color of their skin just because they are of a different race. And for religious beliefs, creed. Wars in various different places. It’s really praying time, standing back to back in the gap for one another. I pray for you; you pray for me. In 1 Thessalonians 5:17 (KJV), the apostle Paul says to the Thessalonian church concerning praying, ‘Pray without ceasing.’ We have to pray without fainting, without giving into the enemy. Situations are going to arise, but God has a ram in the bush. He’s working behind the scenes, working things out for us. Praise God, hallelujah.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rafael Coby’s new book is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they discover the vital importance of giving over one’s soul to the Lord, opening up both body and spirit to His ultimate teachings of salvation. Eye-opening and emotionally stirring, Rafael shares his writings in the hope of awakening his readers to the promises of Christ, and how a relationship with their Heavenly Father can lead to innumerable blessings in one’s life.
Readers can purchase “Inspirational Messages for the Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Rafael writes, “This is the night that the Lord has given us. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. We have to lend our spirits, our ways, to the Lord; offering ourselves, our ways up to Him; giving over to His will, His plan for our life with thanksgiving; doing it with a thankful, grateful heart; being grateful for what the Lord has done and is doing in our life for such a time as these. Praise God, hallelujah. We have to give ourselves wholly, entirely to the will, presence of God in times like these. It’s too much that is happening: family turning against each other, people at war with themselves, in their minds. People getting killed, slaughtered for no reason at all for the color of their skin just because they are of a different race. And for religious beliefs, creed. Wars in various different places. It’s really praying time, standing back to back in the gap for one another. I pray for you; you pray for me. In 1 Thessalonians 5:17 (KJV), the apostle Paul says to the Thessalonian church concerning praying, ‘Pray without ceasing.’ We have to pray without fainting, without giving into the enemy. Situations are going to arise, but God has a ram in the bush. He’s working behind the scenes, working things out for us. Praise God, hallelujah.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rafael Coby’s new book is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they discover the vital importance of giving over one’s soul to the Lord, opening up both body and spirit to His ultimate teachings of salvation. Eye-opening and emotionally stirring, Rafael shares his writings in the hope of awakening his readers to the promises of Christ, and how a relationship with their Heavenly Father can lead to innumerable blessings in one’s life.
Readers can purchase “Inspirational Messages for the Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories