Author Luis Falcon’s New Book, “The Blessing: Splendor Of Our Father's Word,” is a Collection of Daily Devotionals and Prayer Designed to Bring Readers Closer to God
Recent release “The Blessing: Splendor Of Our Father's Word” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luis Falcon is a faith-based series of devotionals spanning the course of a full year aimed at helping readers forge a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father by praying and reading passages from Scripture every day to gain a better understanding of his Holy Word.
Coral Gables, FL, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Luis Falcon, a loving husband and father who retired from being an architect, has completed his new book, “The Blessing: Splendor Of Our Father's Word”: an inspirational daily read full of valuable life lessons on the importance of humility, forgiveness, and fellowship with others, providing reminders to avoid the many vices and attitudes that can keep oneself from leading a fulfilling, joyful life.
Having been an architect for the last thirty-six years, author Luis Falcon has designed airports, hospitals, schools, and banks, but never in his wildest dreams imagined that he would write and publish a journal. A loving husband and father to one son, Falcon believes it is one’s duty to pass down faith, wisdom, and truth to their children, claiming that the fortune of God’s people is the blessing, but the poverty of ignorance promotes our downfall. After retiring from his career in 2012, the author has been active in his church and, desiring to leave a daily journal to his son to show him who is the real Father, “The Blessing Splendor of Our Father’s Word” came to be.
“Like the Father figure in heaven with his Word full of wisdom, the best way to get as close to him and establish a relationship here on earth is by reading his Word,” writes Luis. “Whether you’re a father or son, mother or daughter—a daily relationship by reading these pages will make you sow, and God will make it grow so you can reap God’s blessing and learn to share, partake, and prosper in his blessing with your brother.
“The ultimate blessing is that you understand that the purpose of your existence is to be a blessing to others. The blessing is when you identify as son in the identity of our heavenly Father and you are complete in his Word of wisdom with hope and joy in your life. His grace is his Word and is more than sufficient in your life. If you do not appreciate the Word of God and his blessing, you will pay the price; you will depreciate what God’s blessing has initiated for your life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Luis Falcon’s enlightening writings will help readers to evaluate their current relationship with God and begin to lead a life centered around Christ’s love and ultimate salvation. Drawing upon his own faith and years of being an active participant in his church, Luis hopes that “The Blessing: Splendor Of Our Father’s Word” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, and help them to see the beauty and love that being one of God’s children and living by his word can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Blessing: Splendor Of Our Father's Word" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
