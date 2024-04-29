Author Luis Falcon’s New Book, “The Blessing: Splendor Of Our Father's Word,” is a Collection of Daily Devotionals and Prayer Designed to Bring Readers Closer to God

Recent release “The Blessing: Splendor Of Our Father's Word” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luis Falcon is a faith-based series of devotionals spanning the course of a full year aimed at helping readers forge a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father by praying and reading passages from Scripture every day to gain a better understanding of his Holy Word.