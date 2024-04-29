Scott R. Frazer’s New Book, "First Judgment," Follows the Visit to Earth of an Alien First-Contact Team, Who Must Decide if Our Planet Deserves to be Saved
Saratoga Springs, UT, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott R. Frazer is a career analytical chemist who has had a lifelong interest in science fiction. He has completed his first fictional book, “First Judgment,” a gripping and thought-provoking novel. It tells the story of a first contact team of six advanced aliens who visit Earth to tour the planet and judge whether it can be trusted with their most advanced technologies.
“On a crisp Saturday morning in the year 2034, a spaceship unexpectedly descends onto the lawn of the White House,” Frazer summarizes on the back cover. “Four hours later, the world watched as six aliens—as human as we are—descend from their ship. Their leader, Darius, announces that they are a first-contact delegation from the planet Parmithia. They know that Earth is suffering from severe agricultural and environmental crises. Their technology could solve most of these problems. Yet such power can also be used to destroy, something that Darius and his people will not allow. The Parmithian mission is to judge Earth’s unity, social stability, and capability to properly utilize their alien technology for the good of the planet.”
“With US Army Majors Phil Casaverde and Allie Heroux providing security and meeting arrangements, the alien delegation visits NASA, the United Nations, Rome, Paris, and other sites. Throughout their tour, the Parmithians are attacked by armed extremist groups bent on destroying the threat of alien invasion.”
Scott Frazer has a doctorate in chemistry and has always been fascinated by the overlap of science and religion. He wrote four nonfiction books on the subject. “First Judgement” contains is an action-based novel which sets the stage to consider what an outside observer would think about Earth. Would Earth put new energy technology to good use – or would it weaponize it to subjugate other civilizations?
Published by Fulton Books, Frazer’s book addresses several practical questions about what might happen if a technically superior alien culture ever did visit. Would Earth welcome their alien visitors or seek to destroy them? A splendid blend of action, plot twists, science, and questions about Earth’s values, “First Judgment” is sure to entertain and engage fans of science-fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “First Judgment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“On a crisp Saturday morning in the year 2034, a spaceship unexpectedly descends onto the lawn of the White House,” Frazer summarizes on the back cover. “Four hours later, the world watched as six aliens—as human as we are—descend from their ship. Their leader, Darius, announces that they are a first-contact delegation from the planet Parmithia. They know that Earth is suffering from severe agricultural and environmental crises. Their technology could solve most of these problems. Yet such power can also be used to destroy, something that Darius and his people will not allow. The Parmithian mission is to judge Earth’s unity, social stability, and capability to properly utilize their alien technology for the good of the planet.”
“With US Army Majors Phil Casaverde and Allie Heroux providing security and meeting arrangements, the alien delegation visits NASA, the United Nations, Rome, Paris, and other sites. Throughout their tour, the Parmithians are attacked by armed extremist groups bent on destroying the threat of alien invasion.”
Scott Frazer has a doctorate in chemistry and has always been fascinated by the overlap of science and religion. He wrote four nonfiction books on the subject. “First Judgement” contains is an action-based novel which sets the stage to consider what an outside observer would think about Earth. Would Earth put new energy technology to good use – or would it weaponize it to subjugate other civilizations?
Published by Fulton Books, Frazer’s book addresses several practical questions about what might happen if a technically superior alien culture ever did visit. Would Earth welcome their alien visitors or seek to destroy them? A splendid blend of action, plot twists, science, and questions about Earth’s values, “First Judgment” is sure to entertain and engage fans of science-fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “First Judgment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories