Arwa Khadr Elboraei’s Newly Released "The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used" is a Poignant Tale of Unfulfilled Potential
“The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arwa Khadr ElBoraei is a touching narrative that explores themes of longing, purpose, and the quest for fulfillment. Through the story of a vibrant mug yearning for a life beyond the confines of a glass cabinet, ElBoraei invites readers on a journey of self-discovery and resilience.
Rockville, MD, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used”: an enchanting tale of hope and longing. “The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used” is the creation of published author, Arwa Khadr ElBoraei, a Palestinian-Egyptian author and artist. Before settling down in Washington, DC, she lived in and traveled to many countries in North Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America. Influenced by her surroundings, travels, and self-reflection, Arwa’s written fictions and visual art offer inspirational and motivational stories and paintings. Her long experience in international human rights law and international development has shaped her perception and way of life. Her insightful and thoughtful stories and paintings underline the highest human values and principles.
ElBoraei shares, "In 'The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used!' I invite you to embark on a heartwarming journey alongside a mug infused with love and innovation. From its initial thrill to the discovery of its inner strength, the narrative delicately unveils the mug's experiences – from the elation of being chosen by a family to the disappointment of social exclusion and the hopeful anticipation of a new beginning.
"Immerse yourself in the vivid imagery and sensory details that bring the mug's world to life, from its meticulous packaging and journey to its tender interactions with family members. As a piece of art cherished by both children and adults, the mug's portrayal emphasizes its uniqueness and adds depth to its character.
"Through the mug's perspective, we explore themes of belonging, resilience, and the impact of appearance on one's experiences. Witness its longing to be part of family celebrations and its eventual acceptance of its worth despite imperfections, resonating deeply with readers.
"Ultimately, 'The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used!' serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of acceptance, inclusion, kindness, and beauty in life's simplest moments. It encourages readers to embrace their individuality and extend empathy to those who feel marginalized.
"Included are reflection questions tailored for individual or group discussions, prompting critical analysis of the mug's uniqueness and fostering self-awareness and empathy. By reflecting on personal experiences of engagement and exclusion, readers are encouraged to consider the influence of factors such as race, religion, or physical ability on relationships. These questions nurture a personal connection to the story's themes, promoting proactive responses to exclusion and inspiring reflection on supporting oneself and others during times of loneliness or isolation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arwa Khadr ElBoraei’s new book offers readers a poignant reflection on the human experience. Through whimsical storytelling and heartfelt prose, “The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used” encourages readers to embrace their dreams and pursue their passions with courage and determination.
Consumers can purchase “The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
