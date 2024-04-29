Arwa Khadr Elboraei’s Newly Released "The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used" is a Poignant Tale of Unfulfilled Potential

“The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arwa Khadr ElBoraei is a touching narrative that explores themes of longing, purpose, and the quest for fulfillment. Through the story of a vibrant mug yearning for a life beyond the confines of a glass cabinet, ElBoraei invites readers on a journey of self-discovery and resilience.