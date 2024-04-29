Kristie L. French’s Newly Released "My Journey To Jesus" is a Profound Testament to Faith and Redemption
“My Journey To Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristie L. French is a compelling testimony that unfolds the transformative narrative of faith, redemption, and the discovery of unconditional love. Through the author’s heartwarming and honest account, readers are invited to witness a journey from confusion to clarity, from struggles to salvation, and from heartache to a profound connection with the divine.
Beaverton, OR, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey To Jesus”: a potent testimony that speaks to the very core of the human experience. “My Journey To Jesus” is the creation of published author, Kristie L. French, who lives in Beaverton, Oregon, with her daughter, son-in-law, and three grandsons. She is a graduate of Multnomah University, located in Portland, Oregon. She enjoys spending time on the beach and desires to live there someday. Kristie is working as a residential supervisor with developmentally disabled adults. She has been in this field for over twenty years.
French shares, “This book is written from the author’s heart. In the beginning, she didn’t understand who Jesus or the Father was. Through struggles and fears, her journey began. Making the wrong choices led her to more difficulties in knowing which direction she should go. One day, a little bundle came into her life and brought joy and love. Now she had more choices to make because she wasn’t alone. The day finally arrived when the author learned of unconditional love and salvation. She was now finding her way to the right path. Soon to follow, heartache and sorrow entered her life. A trial crept in and challenged her to the heart.
“The author has written this book with honesty and truthfulness. There were times when she had to ask Father if he was sure he wanted her to write down certain events. Of course, he always said yes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristie L. French’s new book stands as a powerful testament to the resilience of faith and the transformative power of God’s love. Through the author’s captivating narrative, readers are encouraged to reflect on their own journeys and find solace in the grace that accompanies every step toward redemption.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey To Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey To Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
