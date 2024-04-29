Kristie L. French’s Newly Released "My Journey To Jesus" is a Profound Testament to Faith and Redemption

“My Journey To Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristie L. French is a compelling testimony that unfolds the transformative narrative of faith, redemption, and the discovery of unconditional love. Through the author’s heartwarming and honest account, readers are invited to witness a journey from confusion to clarity, from struggles to salvation, and from heartache to a profound connection with the divine.