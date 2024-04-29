G. Anderson’s Newly Released "It’s Almost Midnight" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Modern Societal Issues and Loss of Faith
“It’s Almost Midnight” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Anderson is a spiritually infused examination of modern societal issues, offering divine perspectives on challenges in our times.
New York, NY, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Almost Midnight”: a potent reminder of the need for a return to a spiritually led society. “It’s Almost Midnight” is the creation of published author, G. Anderson.
G. Anderson shares, “This book looks at today’s social issues by what the Word of God says. God gave us rules to live by, and we have turned away. The more we disregard and turn away, the worse it gets. The world is an evil, scary place for our children and grandchildren to grow up and live. My goal is to share what the Bible says. The Word of God doesn’t change to fit what we want. We have to change our minds to line up with God if we want any help for this world. Everyone will die someday. Where do we want to live our eternity?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Anderson’s new book underscores the imperative for a return to biblically sound wisdom, offering a compelling narrative that advocates for the timeless principles found in the Scriptures to guide and shape our modern lives.
