Dorothy L. Oden’s Newly Released “No Youth...No Church” is a Vital Examination of Church Decline Without Upcoming Generations
“No Youth...No Church: (Exploring the Decline and Impact of Young People Not Attending Church After High School and College)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy L. Oden provides a comprehensive analysis of the decline in church attendance among young people after high school and college, offering insights and solutions for reversing this trend.
Willow Grove, PA, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “No Youth...No Church: (Exploring the Decline and Impact of Young People Not Attending Church After High School and College)”: a thorough exploration of the factors contributing to the decline of young members of the congregation. “No Youth...No Church: (Exploring the Decline and Impact of Young People Not Attending Church After High School and College)” is the creation of published author, Dorothy L. Oden, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who holds several degrees including a bachelor of science in nursing, master of education in administration, master of science in adult continuing education, and a doctorate in theology, a PhD.
Oden shares, “The book No Youth…No Church: Exploring the decline and Impact of Young People Not Attending Church After High School and College is a scholarly nonfiction work written after the author observed many years of teenagers and young adults leaving the Christian faith, especially the Pentecostal Apostolic churches after they graduated from high school or entered and graduated college. The book provides clear, easy-to-read researched information on some reasons that young people are not staying in church. Included in the book are statistics and interviews from young people and pastors and possible interventions that could work for churches with declining attendance of young people. Without young people in the church, it will die.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy L. Oden’s new book is a call to action for churches facing declining youth attendance. With practical interventions and thoughtful analysis, Oden offers a roadmap for revitalizing congregations and ensuring the future vibrancy of the church.
Consumers can purchase “No Youth...No Church: (Exploring the Decline and Impact of Young People Not Attending Church After High School and College)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “No Youth...No Church: (Exploring the Decline and Impact of Young People Not Attending Church After High School and College),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
