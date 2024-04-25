Italian EDM Newcomer NIORIC Lights Up the Dance Scene with Debut Single “Bright Side”
Promising a Journey Through Diverse Electronic Sounds, NIORIC Sets the Stage for a Year of Musical Innovation and Collaboration.
Milan, Italy, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emerging from the vibrant nightlife of Rome’s top discos to the global electronic dance music stage, NIORIC is thrilled to announce his debut single, “Bright Side,” an electrifying entry into the EDM arena. With years of experience immersed in Italy’s rich electronic music culture, NIORIC now steps forward as a dynamic producer, ready to infuse the music scene with his broad electronic influences and a vision to revitalize the world with rhythm and light.
“Bright Side” bursts onto the scene with pulsating electronic melodies that build into a crescendo of explosive energy, characterized by a distinctive use of percussion that marks NIORIC’s signature sound. Influenced by icons like Carl Cox, Avicii, and Martin Garrix, as well as the eclectic sounds of The Chemical Brothers and Bjork, NIORIC crafts a track that embodies the spirit of traditional EDM while hinting at the breadth of his sonic range.
With an ambitious release strategy, NIORIC is not just stopping at “Bright Side.” Fans can anticipate a slew of new tracks hitting stores monthly throughout the remainder of the year and into 2025. While rooted in EDM, these upcoming releases will explore a rich tapestry of sounds, from Deep House to Drum and Bass, showcasing NIORIC’s commitment to musical experimentation and genre blending. Open to collaborations, NIORIC is on the lookout for like-minded artists to join him on this transformative musical journey.
Reflecting on his artistic mission, NIORIC shares, “My intent is to make the world dance. With ‘Bright Side,’ I aim to bring a glimmer of light into an increasingly shadowed world, setting the tone for what will be an exhilarating and uplifting series of releases.”
“Bright Side” is available on all major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music from 19.04.2024. NIORIC invites listeners worldwide to join him on a musical expedition that promises to light up dance floors and push the boundaries of electronic music.
