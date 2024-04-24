BlueHuki ® Secures US-Trademark for Website Design, Digital Marketing and Consulting
Falls Church, VA, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BlueHuki® Group, an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Northern Virginia in the Washington, DC, metro area, announces that they have been granted two registered trademarks from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The trademarks are for both the name and logo (mark), in the categories 035 and 042 (broadly, web design, digital marketing and consulting).
Dr. Heather Pressler, CEO of BlueHuki®, stated that she is “excited for this next step for BlueHuki®. We're an innovative company driving results for clients online. Having our trademark allows us to protect our unique brand and intellectual property as we continue to grow."
In recent months, Dr. Pressler was awarded Northern Virginia 40 under 40. In recent past, BlueHuki® was voted runner-up in Washington City Paper’s Best of DC for the Best Creative/Marketing Agency category. In 2022 and 2023, BlueHuki® was also a finalist in Best of Falls Church as a New Business and for Professional Services. BlueHuki® is also a certified Women’s Business Enterprise, as well as a member of WBENC, NAWBO, the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, BNI NOVA Connections, and is a SEMRush Certified Agency Partner and is a Squarespace Circle Partner Developer.
The name "BlueHuki®" comes from Pressler's Hawaiian roots. Huki is a Hawaiian word describing the movement of an oar propelling a boat forward or pulling a fish up. The mark represents a fish and moving up online. The word also appears in the legend of Maui pulling the Hawaiian Islands from the blue abyss of the ocean into existence.
Therefore, the meaning of "Huki" translates to BlueHuki®'s marketing endeavors, as it helps businesses emerge from the abyss online and propel forward toward growth and success.
Website: https://www.bluehuki.com
Contact
BlueHukiContact
Heather Pressler
(804) 234-3332
www.bluehuki.com
Heather Pressler
(804) 234-3332
www.bluehuki.com
