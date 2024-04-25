Introducing Tower Song's 1.0 Release
Tower Song, the highly anticipated indie RPG adventure, is proud to announce the official release date of its 1.0 version: June 20, 2024. Developed by Omega Intertainment, Tower Song promises an immersive experience that will captivate gamers with its strategic combat, diverse character classes, and captivating storyline.
In Tower Song, players are immeresed in an epic journey as they join the Mana Knights, a group in opposition to the mysterious Towers. Their latest mission involves Amara, a Forge Child enslaved to the Fire Tower. however, complications arise when their mission triggers the dreaded Tower Songs, threatening Spectrum with Towerborne horrors.
Set in a meticucrafted world, players will have the opportunity to embody one of four distinct character classes:
Porphry: The rampaging fury, wielding brute strength and ferocity.
Tali: The cosmic witch accompanied by her feline familiar, Jiji, wielding arcane powers.
Neat: The philosophical street fighter, blending agility and wisdom in combat.
Ezoan: The newest addition to the roster, Ezoan, the exosuit-piloting, spell-slinging technomancer, brings a fresh dynamic to the gameplay with futuristic abilities.
Each class offers a unique playstyle, allowing players to tailor their experience to their preferred approach. With a diverse range of abilities and skills, Tower Song ensures that every playthrough offers a fresh and engaging adventure.
"We're thrilled to unveil the release date for Tower Song 1.0," said Mike, Game Director at Omega Intertainment. "Early Access has been a blast, and we've been very happy with the game's reception. We hope you are as excited for this momentous event as we are. There will be additional content on release as well, including an entirely new (optional) dungeon for players to explore, as well as a host of skill balance updates, more bug fixes, and performance improvements."
Tower Song will be available for Steam, offering players the opportunity to embark on their epic adventure on their preferred gaming platform.
For more information about Tower Song and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit https://www.omegaintertainment.com/ and follow Tower Song on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. You can also wishlist Tower Song on Steam at https://store.steampowered.com/app/2336330/Tower_Song/.
