National Returning Youth Month - May 4 to June 4
Brooklyn, NY, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The nation observes National Returning Youth Month from May 4 to June 4. National Returning Youth Month brings awareness to young adults transitioning into society after incarceration. This monthly observance encourages all Americans to remove the stigma associated with those coming out of incarceration. Most importantly, National Returning Youth Month opens well-deserved dialog to support post-incarcerated youth.
Credit for establishing National Returning Youth Month belongs to Dr. Surajit Khanna, founder of the Returning Youth Initiative, which is a program designed to restore the hopes and dreams to returning youth. This monthly observance begins on Dr. Khanna' birthday in honor of his dedication as an advocate for post-incarcerated young adults and lasts an entire month.
Dr. Khanna celebrates a birthday on May 4, which is the same day National Returning Youth Month begins. Incidentally, this is the same day we celebrate National Star Wars Day. The Returning Youth Initiative want today’s youth to be with their loved ones and not to be incarcerated. When saying “May the 4th be with you,” on National Star Wars Day, remember to also say “May the youth be with you” to kick off the first day of National Returning Youth Month.
Many believe young adults in our society have unlimited resources that will guide them towards successful adulthood. Unfortunately, nearly 11 percent of all teenagers and young adults in the U.S. are faced with lack of support and resources to become productive citizens. According to Measure of America, 4.1 million young adults between ages 16 and 24 are falling behind in the U.S. Sadly, these disconnected youth do not attend school or maintain employment. Oftentimes, many resort to making bad decisions in order survive. As a result, they are often incarcerated and labeled for the rest of their lives.
Returning Youth Initiative Goals:
Welcome post-incarcerated young adults into society with an integrated approach, be part of their community, and not return to a life of crime.
Provide young adults with a pathway to a productive life.
Provide housing, food, life skills training, trade skills training, secure employment, and long-term education.
In 2022, the Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Returning Youth Month to be observed annually May 4 to June 4. Join National Day Calendar and the Returning Youth Initiative as we celebrate National Returning Youth Month.
For Press & Media Inquires
Dr. S. Khanna, Founder
khanna@returningyouth.com
The Returning Youth Initiative
www.returningyouth.com
