Author L. B. Brody’s New Book, "Eden’s Wood," is an Invigorating Story That Follows a Young Woman’s Journey to Rebuild Her Life
Recent release “Eden’s Wood” from Page Publishing author L. B. Brody introduces a young, beautiful woman named Cara who thinks she has it all—career, fiancé, and a bright future. Her life is thrown into a tailspin.
New York, NY, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L. B. Brody, who resides in the South, has completed her new book, “Eden’s Wood”: a thrilling novel that takes readers along on Cara’s journey to begin a new chapter in her life. Desperate for a fresh start, she retreats to her favorite place, which holds her favorite memories. She finds that not all is perfect there either. She must form new friendships and trust new people to find a way back to happiness. But trouble will follow, so she must uncover mysteries of her life that threaten a new beginning.
Author L. B. Brody writes, “The crate was simple in construction and marked with the appropriate stamps that showed it had cleared customs. It came off the freighter and was sent down the ramp. A sweaty olive-skinned man with an overgrown beard loaded several boxes onto a dolly and pushed it into the warehouse. Tucked onto shelf 18 and marked for courier pickup, the crate sat for two days. Timing was everything in such operations. At 11:00 a.m., a man arrived with claim slips marked Calypso. It was a tiny gift shop in a seaside village of Ithaca. They sold prints, figurines, trinkets, and a few antiques. This was another piece to adorn the shelves.”
Published by Page Publishing, L. B. Brody’s mesmerizing tale shows readers that the way out is to walk through darkness and danger to open a door to the light.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Eden’s Wood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author L. B. Brody writes, “The crate was simple in construction and marked with the appropriate stamps that showed it had cleared customs. It came off the freighter and was sent down the ramp. A sweaty olive-skinned man with an overgrown beard loaded several boxes onto a dolly and pushed it into the warehouse. Tucked onto shelf 18 and marked for courier pickup, the crate sat for two days. Timing was everything in such operations. At 11:00 a.m., a man arrived with claim slips marked Calypso. It was a tiny gift shop in a seaside village of Ithaca. They sold prints, figurines, trinkets, and a few antiques. This was another piece to adorn the shelves.”
Published by Page Publishing, L. B. Brody’s mesmerizing tale shows readers that the way out is to walk through darkness and danger to open a door to the light.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Eden’s Wood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories