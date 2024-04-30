Author L. T. Reed’s New Book, "Unfamiliar Blood," is the Story of a Young Woman Whose Typical College Experience is Completely Turned Upside Down
Recent release “Unfamiliar Blood” from Page Publishing author L. T. Reed is a suspenseful work that follows Mika Chambers, a college student living with her two roommates. Mika is normally more conservative with her choices, but one night’s decision has now put her life in survival mode and on a mission of mystery.
Jacksonville, FL, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L. T. Reed, who grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, has completed her new book, “Unfamiliar Blood”: a gripping novel that follows Mika, who must now make a choice that will alter her future all while investigating. During this time, family is who Mika would normally call for help, but she quickly learns that there is trouble on the family horizon. The fate of her undergrad experience hangs in the balance of her sanity and determination.
Growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, as the youngest of nine children, author L. T. Reed was always surrounded by family and love. However, losing her father at the age of sixteen made her no stranger to heartache as well. During this time, she would write stories and plays.
After many trials and tribulations, she managed to attend Jones College and Florida State College at Jacksonville to pursue different degrees in accounting and computer programming, but she knew writing was what was in her heart.
One day she doubled down and decided now was the time to put pen to pad. This was the time to allow those dreams of mystery that filled her head to be released. Those fears of becoming an author were gone, and she realized it really could be a reality.
L. T. Reed writes, “Mika saw a glimpse of what she assumed was her algebra math book under a bra and a pink with black stripe pencil skirt. ‘Yep, here it is,’ Mika called out. She grabbed the book and ran back to her room. She threw it into her backpack. Sylvia was standing at her room door, shaking her head. Mika looked at Sylvia; they had like a silent wording when it came to their disdaining actions for Dana. Mika looked at Sylvia with a disdainful look on her face, but she knew she didn’t have time to gossip about Dana’s antics right now. ‘I’ll catch up with you later,’ Mika said as she whisked past Sylvia and her floral dress out the door.”
Published by Page Publishing, L. T. Reed’s enthralling tale follows as Mika is tested in ways she had never expected.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Unfamiliar Blood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
