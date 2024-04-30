Author L. T. Reed’s New Book, "Unfamiliar Blood," is the Story of a Young Woman Whose Typical College Experience is Completely Turned Upside Down

Recent release “Unfamiliar Blood” from Page Publishing author L. T. Reed is a suspenseful work that follows Mika Chambers, a college student living with her two roommates. Mika is normally more conservative with her choices, but one night’s decision has now put her life in survival mode and on a mission of mystery.