Author Shirley Havens’s New Book, "Five For a Start," is a Compelling Memoir That Passes Along the Author’s Many Fascinating and Varied Life Experience
Recent release “Five For a Start” from Page Publishing author Shirley Havens tells readers about the author’s personal experiences from her life to explain and share her unique, eye-opening worldview.
Fairfield Bay, AR, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shirley Havens, who has written short stories since junior high school, has completed her new book, “Five For a Start”: a captivating work that offers insight into the author’s perspective of the world.
Author Shirley Havens offers this publication as a tribute to the father of the children she raised. Havens resides in the foothills of the beautiful Ozark Mountains in Arkansas, where she is active in her community, her church, and with her family and friends. She credits her strong faith in God in reaching out to touch lives with a story meant to bring hope and clarity to the hearts of families everywhere.
Havens writes, “Did ya ever wonder why our federal or state court systems don’t make you take a marriage test or a kid-raisin’ test? Seems to me like that’s way more important to the welfare and safety of our society than drivin’ a Lexus or a Dodge Ram TufTruck. You have to go to the courthouse in any state in America to get a marriage license, but any fool can have a baby and keep it to raise without any kind of previous experience or license. Like I said, no how-to manual. And who writes these manuals anyhow? So how does anybody know how to keep a marriage going for a lifetime or raise one, two, three, or more little helpless babies into grown adults fit to govern, heal, lead, and protect our society?”
Published by Page Publishing, Shirley Havens’s thought-provoking work encourages readers to rethink their previous perspectives on the world.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Five For a Start” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
