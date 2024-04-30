Author Laurie C. Tye’s New Book, "When I Hear Him," Explores the Peace and Love One Can Encounter When They Allow Jesus Christ Into Their Lives as Lord and Savior

Recent release “When I Hear Him” from Covenant Books author Laurie C. Tye is a stirring and engaging tale designed to affirm one’s faith in Christ, inspiring a lifelong relationship with him that will help guide young readers through life’s troubling waters as they bear witness to Jesus’s kingdom and salvation.