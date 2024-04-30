Author Laurie C. Tye’s New Book, "When I Hear Him," Explores the Peace and Love One Can Encounter When They Allow Jesus Christ Into Their Lives as Lord and Savior
Recent release “When I Hear Him” from Covenant Books author Laurie C. Tye is a stirring and engaging tale designed to affirm one’s faith in Christ, inspiring a lifelong relationship with him that will help guide young readers through life’s troubling waters as they bear witness to Jesus’s kingdom and salvation.
Taylorsville, UT, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Laurie C. Tye has completed her new book, “When I Hear Him”: a faith-based story designed to help readers of all ages grow in their faith and develop a relationship with Christ so that they may seek him out in times of strife, knowing that he will help carry them through whatever trials they may encounter.
Author Laurie C. Tye has captivated children for years with her award-winning children’s books. She graduated from Brigham Young University and holds degrees in both education and American Sign Language. Laurie loves children and has raised six wonderful kids. In her spare time, the author enjoys traveling, speaking, learning, and staying active. She lives in Salt Lake City, where she writes children’s books, short stories, and poetry.
“Now more than ever we need peace in our lives,” writes Laurie. “Jesus Christ is there to provide that for us. If we put our trust in Him, peace and serenity, hope, and joy will be ours. He will comfort us. We do not need to feel alone. By letting Him into our lives love will replace loneliness, blessings will follow trials, and hope will bring light for a new tomorrow. Today is a new day. Embrace it. Welcome the Lord in and let God prevail. He knows you and He loves you. I hope as you read this book you will feel the love our Savior has for you. As we serve others, we feel His love, and who couldn’t use a little more of that right now? Hear Him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laurie C. Tye’s new book is an encouraging story that is sure to inspire young readers to open their hearts and minds to Christ, allowing them to walk beside him throughout every stage of their life. Accompanied with beautiful illustrations by artist Brent Borup, “When I Hear Him” is a moving look at the incredible guidance and blessings that one can find when they live a life centered around Christ and their Heavenly Father.
Readers can purchase “When I Hear Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
