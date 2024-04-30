Authors Jean Elder and Reg Mitchell’s New Book, “Eastern Starlight, Volume 3, A British Girl's Memoir as the Wartime Wife of a U.S. Diplomat,” is Released

Recent release “Eastern Starlight, Volume 3, A British Girl’s Memoir as the Wartime Wife of a U.S. Diplomat,” from Covenant Books, by authors Jean Elder with Reg Mitchell, is a powerful and intriguing accounting of Jean’s Foreign Service experiences in pre-war Europe and her perilous World War II voyage to Port Said, Egypt, under attack by German bombers.