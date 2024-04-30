Author Jeffrey Abercrombie’s New Book, “The Fallen Fortress: A War Left Unfinished: Volume 1,” Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Face Off Against Long-Forgotten Evils

Recent release “The Fallen Fortress: A War Left Unfinished: Volume 1” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey Abercrombie is a captivating epic that centers around a small band of heroes who get swept up in a looming conflict that will force them to fight against a reawakened evil thought to have been destroyed decades prior.