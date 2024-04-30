Author Jeffrey Abercrombie’s New Book, “The Fallen Fortress: A War Left Unfinished: Volume 1,” Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Face Off Against Long-Forgotten Evils
Recent release “The Fallen Fortress: A War Left Unfinished: Volume 1” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey Abercrombie is a captivating epic that centers around a small band of heroes who get swept up in a looming conflict that will force them to fight against a reawakened evil thought to have been destroyed decades prior.
Oneonta, AL, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Abercrombie has completed his new book, “The Fallen Fortress: A War Left Unfinished: Volume 1”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young group of adventurers who discover they are a destined group that are the only ones capable of saving their world from a long-forgotten evil force that is soon to be revived.
The author shares, “It has been twenty-five years since the end of what has become known as the Great War. A time of peace and prosperity has reigned in the land of Kashin with past events becoming mere myths and legends in the minds of most with the passing of the years, wanting nothing more but to forget the horrors of war. Peace, however, never lasts forever. A humanoid army led by Kareen, the half-orc, seizes control of a newly built fortress in the north, threatening to unleash an ancient evil long feared by the elfin people.
“A group of young would-be adventurers sets out seeking to make a name for themselves, unaware of the special lineage they possess that will draw them deep into the coming conflict, changing them and their lives forever. The fate of an entire country, it seems, may very well rest on their very shoulders when they discover the identity of the true villain behind it all, while Lord Silverwolf attempts to regain his fallen castle. Evil, it seems, does not accept defeat but, instead, hides in the shadows, lurking. It bides its time, growing stronger as it waits for its next opportunity to strike, seeking to finish what it failed to achieve decades earlier.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffrey Abercrombie’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on this epic quest of heroism leading to the ultimate battle of good versus evil in which the fate of the entire land of Kashin hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and full of brilliant world-building, “The Fallen Fortress” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers everywhere, keeping the pages turning right up until the thrilling conclusion that will leave them eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Fallen Fortress: A War Left Unfinished: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
