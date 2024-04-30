Jocabed Gurrola’s Newly Released “TRANSPARENT - TRANSPARENTE: Chronicles and Reflections as I Learn to Live” is a Thoughtful Guide to Personal Growth
“TRANSPARENT - TRANSPARENTE: Chronicles and Reflections as I Learn to Live” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jocabed Gurrola offers readers a unique and engaging exploration of personal development through relatable stories, reflections, and practical exercises.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “TRANSPARENT - TRANSPARENTE: Chronicles and Reflections as I Learn to Live”: a transformative journey toward self-discovery and empowerment. “TRANSPARENT - TRANSPARENTE: Chronicles and Reflections as I Learn to Live” is the creation of published author, Jocabed Gurrola, a Mexican American who was born and raised in Southern California. Her desire to work in a helping profession led her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in counseling, and a certification. Jocabed has worked with families with children with special needs for over thirteen years. She also works along her husband on their businesses.
Gurrola shares, “You! Yes, you! Get ready to gain insight into your life and take action toward personal growth. Transparent: Chronicles and Reflections as I Learn to Live is not an ordinary self-help book. This book will engage you with relatable stories on a variety of topics. Each story contains reflections and lessons learned. The author has highlighted key points and questions that are thoughtworthy. The most important aspect of this book, however, is what you will contribute to your life after coming to your own conclusions about what will help you get to where you want to be. This book offers practical steps for those who seek to improve their quality of life in several areas—emotionally, spiritually, mentally, physically, and socially. You can read the chapters in any order. Most chapters are followed by simple exercises to help guide you to action. It is the author’s hope that just as she is being transparent with you by sharing some of her personal experiences, that you, too, will be honest with yourself as you embark on this journey to enrich your life as an act of self-love. After all, the best investment you can make is in yourself. Transparent.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jocabed Gurrola’s new book which is written in English and Spanish is a testament to the author's commitment to transparency and authenticity. Through her candid sharing of personal experiences and insights, Gurrola inspires readers to embrace their own journey toward self-improvement and self-discovery.
Consumers can purchase “TRANSPARENT - TRANSPARENTE: Chronicles and Reflections as I Learn to Live” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “TRANSPARENT - TRANSPARENTE: Chronicles and Reflections as I Learn to Live,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
