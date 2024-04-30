Anita Davis’s Newly Released “STRONGHOLDS: How to Recognize Them and Overcome Them!” is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Liberation
“STRONGHOLDS: How to Recognize Them and Overcome Them!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Davis offers readers a comprehensive understanding of spiritual strongholds and provides practical strategies for breaking free from their grip. Through biblical wisdom and personal insights, Davis empowers readers to identify, confront, and conquer the strongholds that hinder their spiritual growth and personal development.
Lithia Springs, GA, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “STRONGHOLDS: How to Recognize Them and Overcome Them!”: a compelling discussion that delves into the realm of spiritual warfare, shedding light on the existence and influence of demonic strongholds in believers' lives. “STRONGHOLDS: How to Recognize Them and Overcome Them!” is the creation of published author, Anita Davis, A dedicated mother and grandmother.
Davis shares, “Strongmen are demonic spirits that can be attached to you and have you bound without you knowing about it—both believers and nonbelievers. It can cause chaos, havoc, and confusion in your life, whether known or unknown. It can also be caused by generational curses from the mother’s or father’s side of the family. The devil uses these different spirits to attack your life. It takes prayer and deliverance to be free from these different spirits. Most churches recognize these different spirits and do deliverance while some don’t. This book will help you recognize these strongmen and how to overcome them with the Word of God, prayer, and deliverance. May God bless you all. Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Davis’s new book serves as a beacon of hope for those struggling with spiritual bondage. Whether facing internal struggles or confronting external attacks, Davis’s book offers guidance and encouragement for readers seeking freedom and deliverance in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “STRONGHOLDS: How to Recognize Them and Overcome Them!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “STRONGHOLDS: How to Recognize Them and Overcome Them!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Davis shares, “Strongmen are demonic spirits that can be attached to you and have you bound without you knowing about it—both believers and nonbelievers. It can cause chaos, havoc, and confusion in your life, whether known or unknown. It can also be caused by generational curses from the mother’s or father’s side of the family. The devil uses these different spirits to attack your life. It takes prayer and deliverance to be free from these different spirits. Most churches recognize these different spirits and do deliverance while some don’t. This book will help you recognize these strongmen and how to overcome them with the Word of God, prayer, and deliverance. May God bless you all. Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Davis’s new book serves as a beacon of hope for those struggling with spiritual bondage. Whether facing internal struggles or confronting external attacks, Davis’s book offers guidance and encouragement for readers seeking freedom and deliverance in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “STRONGHOLDS: How to Recognize Them and Overcome Them!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “STRONGHOLDS: How to Recognize Them and Overcome Them!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories