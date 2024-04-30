Toni C. Clark’s Newly Released “MAKE THE WAY The Story of John the Baptizer” is a Thoughtful Illumination of the Prophet’s Path
“MAKE THE WAY The Story of John the Baptizer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Toni C. Clark brings to life the journey of John the Baptizer, exploring his profound purpose in preparing the way for the Messiah amidst personal struggles and faith.
Des Moines, IA, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “MAKE THE WAY The Story of John the Baptizer”: a potent reflection on a key biblical figure. “MAKE THE WAY The Story of John the Baptizer” is the creation of published author, Toni C. Clark, who earned a graduate degree in the sciences and worked as a registered nurse in Iowa and Florida.
Clark shares, “An angel of God came to an old priest while serving in the Holy Temple and told him his prayer would be answered. Zechariah and his aged wife would bring a son into the world, and he would be called John. The angel said John would be a joy and delight to Zechariah and Elizabeth, and many would rejoice because of his birth. John was destined to prepare the way in the spirit and power of Elijah for the coming Messiah. He took his first breath in Ein Kerem, not far from the Holy Temple. Six months later, by miraculous conception, John’s cousin was born in Bethlehem, and his name was Jesus. He was born to be a ruler and king of all people.
“As small children, John and Jesus escaped the wrath of King Herod, who massacred the innocents to secure his throne. John was taken to the hills of Ein Kerem to hide, and Jesus was carried to Egypt. After the king died, the children were brought from their havens. They often played together, keeping childhood secrets and sharing their dreams. They grew to be men, strong in spirit and hopeful.
“John struggled to understand his purpose but believed Jesus was the Messiah who would free Israel’s people from Rome’s tyranny. Finally, in fulfillment of his purpose, John went through Judaea and preached repentance, making the way for the Messiah. He was then arrested by Herod Antipas, the son of the man who had murdered the children of Bethlehem. For nearly two years, John was in a dark prison cell, tormented by loneliness and the king’s taunting. He struggled to understand where he had failed, and he began to wonder if Jesus was the one. Then he found his answer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Toni C. Clark’s new book is a poignant exploration of faith, destiny, and the power of divine calling. Clark's narrative captivates readers, offering a fresh perspective on the timeless tale of John the Baptizer and his profound impact on Christianity.
Consumers can purchase “MAKE THE WAY The Story of John the Baptizer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MAKE THE WAY The Story of John the Baptizer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
