Sherry Bailey and Sheryl Everhart’s Newly Released "Naturally Spiritual" is a Daily Companion for Spiritual Enrichment
“Naturally Spiritual” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Sherry Bailey and Sheryl Everhart offers readers a daily dose of inspiration and spiritual guidance. Through short parables paired with biblical text, Bailey and Everhart invite readers to deepen their spiritual connection and find meaning in their everyday lives.
Trousman, NC, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Naturally Spiritual,” an insightful exploration of the connection between our natural and spiritual lives, is the creation of published authors, Sherry Bailey and Sheryl Everhart.
Bailey and Everhart share, “We sometimes tend not to think of our spiritual lives when regarding our natural everyday lives. However, in the grand scheme of things, our natural lives are closely related and directed by our spiritual lives. Should you meditate, you will likely recognize the connection between the two. By no means do we suggest replacing your personal connection and private time with this book. However, we encourage inspiration in addition to the daily reading of the Bible! This book provides daily inspiration by proffering short parables paired with biblical text. It is our intent that these brief inspirations extend hope, encouragement, direction, laughs, and epiphanies as needed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Bailey and Sheryl Everhart’s new book is a valuable resource for readers seeking spiritual enrichment and guidance in their daily lives. With its accessible format and uplifting message, this book is sure to inspire readers to cultivate a deeper connection with God as well as find peace and fulfillment in their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Naturally Spiritual” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Naturally Spiritual,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories