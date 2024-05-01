Seth Fortlife’s Newly Released "How to Empower Your True Life" is a Transformative Guide to Self-Realization

“How to Empower Your True Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Seth Fortlife is a practical and insightful handbook designed to help readers take control of their lives and unlock their full potential. With a focus on spiritual growth and self-awareness, Fortlife’s book offers valuable tools and guidance for living a fulfilling and authentic life.