Dr. Jerry Bockoven’s New Book, "What Rhymes with Therapy?" is a Series of Poems Aimed at Helping Readers Untangle the Issues They Are Faced with in Their Everyday Lives
Lincoln, NE, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Jerry Bockoven, a clinical psychologist who has treated individuals, couples, and families for over thirty years prior to his retirement in 2021, has completed his most recent book, “What Rhymes with Therapy? Poetic Pathways to Hope and Healing in Troubled Times”: a compelling read that utilizes the language of poetry to describe the way emotional and relational problems work as well as how they can be successfully addressed.
Within the span of his career, Dr. Jerry Bockoven worked with such issues as severe and persistent mental illness, clinical depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, combat-related moral injury, stress, anxiety disorders, relationship struggles, and grief. He has also served as an ordained parish minister, leadership consultant, university professor, not-for-profit executive, and public speaker. Currently, Dr. Bockoven lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he enjoys family, friends, travel, music, and surviving Midwestern winters.
“It is easy to get lost,” writes Dr. Bockoven. “One minute you’re hiking along a beautiful trail enjoying the wonders of nature, and the next thing you know, you have made a wrong turn and don’t know where you are. You look around for signs that will reorient you, but no such signs appear. It is then that your mind starts to panic, and more than anything else in the world, you long to be home again.
“The outer world is only one place we can get lost. The ever-growing number of problems we are currently facing as a culture can put so much stress on us that we begin to lose the way that leads to emotional health and well-being. Some get lost in depression and anxiety, where they are trapped in an emotional torture chamber. Some wander into the dark forest of anger, where they fight an unwinnable battle against the rest of the world. Others get lost in the past as they grieve unthinkable losses and struggle to free themselves from the clutches of past traumas. Still others lose their way in their relationships as those once cherished connections start to sour and grow bitter.
“‘What Rhymes with Therapy’ is a road map for those times when we get lost and cannot find our way home. ...Each poem is like a therapy session that offers insights and directions designed to make you strong and resilient in a time when the world’s problems push to erode and weaken. So if you are feeling the burden of being unable to find your way to the health and well-being you want and need, consider these poetic pathways as guides that lead back to the safety, peace, and health of home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Jerry Bockoven’s book is inspired by the author’s love of writing, which he has often used as a tool in his professional endeavors to help relate with patients of all backgrounds. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Dr. Bockoven shares his poems and professional expertise in the hope of connecting with his readers, providing the tools and necessary information required to overcome the challenges and trials of life so that they may find their way back home through healthy and lasting methods.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What Rhymes with Therapy? Poetic Pathways to Hope and Healing in Troubled Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
