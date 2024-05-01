Author Bruce Kellogg’s New Book, "Real Estate Investing Wisdom," is an Enlightening Book of Wisdom "for the Times" About the Modern Real Estate Industry
Recent release “Real Estate Investing Wisdom” from Page Publishing author Bruce Kellogg aims to help investors prepare for less prosperous times, focusing on real estate investors working in today’s ever-changing landscape.
San Jose, CA, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Kellogg, who has been a realtor and investor in California for forty-four years, has completed his new book, “Real Estate Investing Wisdom”: an informative work designed to help investors optimize their financial decision-making.
Author Bruce Kellogg purchased about 350 investment properties for himself, mostly with high leverage and tax-deferred exchanges. In the process, he made three fortunes and experienced three real estate downturns since 1980. He has transacted about 550 properties for clients, creating fortunes for several.
Mr. Kellogg has published about fifty articles in three national real estate wealth-building magazines. His clients and readers occasionally refer to him as a real estate “wizard.” This is his first book sharing his accumulated experience and his wisdom.
Mr. Kellogg writes, “There has been a real estate boom since the Great Recession ended in 2009. The participation of new investors, real estate agents and brokers, hedge funds, real estate service companies, and group investments/syndications has grown greatly. Many of the new books published for investors are produced by 'gurus,' self-promoting trainers, coaches, and mentors who claim a single line of expertise such as foreclosures, wholesaling, syndications, Fix and Flip, options, and more. The subjects of these books change with the times. Further, many of the authors of these books self-publish their books because the sales potential is limited, and their goal is to ‘build their brand’ more than it is to thoroughly instruct their readers.”
He continues, “This book is different in several ways.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bruce Kellogg’s useful guide pulls from his many years of experience in the field and shares his firsthand knowledge.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Real Estate Investing Wisdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
