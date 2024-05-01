Author Joseph Aldridge’s New Book, “Don't Be Shy, Let's Learn with Sky,” Follows a Curious Dog Who Learns All About the Importance of Road Safety
Recent release “Don't Be Shy, Let's Learn with Sky” from Page Publishing author Joseph Aldridge is an adorable tale centered around Sky, a curious dog who loves to learn all about the world. One day, Sky sets off to learn about the nearby road, and discovers the importance of looking both ways before crossing in order to stay safe and avoid vehicles.
Chespeake, OH, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Aldridge, a nurse and lives in Chesapeake, Ohio, with his wife and their four dogs, has completed his new book, “Don't Be Shy, Let's Learn with Sky”: a charming story that follows a curious dog named Sky who ventures off to learn new things, and discovers the importance of being safe while crossing the road.
“‘Don’t Be Shy: Let’s Learn with Sky’ is a book for learning based on our actual experiences with one very curious dog that loves new things and adventures and would love everyone to learn, laugh, and play alongside her,” writes Joseph.
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Aldridge’s engaging tale is based on a true story involving the author’s dog Skyleigh and will take readers of all ages on a fantastic journey as they follow along on Sky’s eventful day of playing and learning. With vibrant artwork to help bring Joseph’s tale to life, “Don’t Be Shy, Let’s Learn with Sky” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to relive this colorful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Don't Be Shy, Let's Learn with Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
