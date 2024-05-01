Author Joseph Aldridge’s New Book, “Don't Be Shy, Let's Learn with Sky,” Follows a Curious Dog Who Learns All About the Importance of Road Safety

Recent release “Don't Be Shy, Let's Learn with Sky” from Page Publishing author Joseph Aldridge is an adorable tale centered around Sky, a curious dog who loves to learn all about the world. One day, Sky sets off to learn about the nearby road, and discovers the importance of looking both ways before crossing in order to stay safe and avoid vehicles.