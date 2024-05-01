Author Marissa Gallo’s New Book, "The Bedtime Bears," is an Adorable Story of a Young Girl Who, with the Help of Two Special Friends, Manages to Overcome Her Fears

Recent release “The Bedtime Bears” from Page Publishing author Marissa Gallo is a delightful story that centers around Mary, a young girl who is scared of the dark and believes a monster is living in her closet. When her parents notice she isn’t getting enough sleep, they present her with the Bedtime Bears to help protect and comfort her at night when she becomes too scared to sleep.