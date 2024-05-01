Author Marissa Gallo’s New Book, "The Bedtime Bears," is an Adorable Story of a Young Girl Who, with the Help of Two Special Friends, Manages to Overcome Her Fears
Recent release “The Bedtime Bears” from Page Publishing author Marissa Gallo is a delightful story that centers around Mary, a young girl who is scared of the dark and believes a monster is living in her closet. When her parents notice she isn’t getting enough sleep, they present her with the Bedtime Bears to help protect and comfort her at night when she becomes too scared to sleep.
Van Buren, AR, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marissa Gallo, a mother of two little boys, has completed her new book, “The Bedtime Bears”: a charming story about a young girl who has trouble going to sleep but, with the help of a special gift from her parents, is able to conquer her fears and sleep through the night.
Gallo writes, “Mary is worried about a monster living in her closet. She is hearing noises coming from inside the closet every night, making it impossible for her to get rest. Her parents begin to notice, and that is when Mary brings the problem into the light. This is when the Bedtime Bears come into the picture. They help her feel safe and protect her from any harm! Swilly, with her fuzzy pink sweetness, and Thrilly, with his little wooden sword and shield. Do they fight the monster? Do they banish it from the closet?”
Published by Page Publishing, Marissa Gallo’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences as a young girl being afraid of the dark and finding comfort in her bed of stuffed animals at night. Full of colorful artwork to help bring Gallo’s tale to life, the author shares her story in the hope of helping readers of all ages overcome their fears of the dark with the help of their own stuffed friend so that they can have a good night’s sleep.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Bedtime Bears” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
