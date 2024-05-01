Author ABJ af Jochnick’s New Book, "Columbus and The Vikings," is a Thought-Provoking Comparison of the Ocean Crossings of Columbus and the Norse Vikings
Recent release “Columbus and The Vikings” from Page Publishing author ABJ af Jochnick is a compelling look at the ocean crossings of both Columbus and the Vikings, set nearly five hundred years apart, that will analyze the ships and tools they used, those who sponsored them, their ability as sailors and navigators, and the impact and consequences on the lands they visited or settled.
Cambridge, ME, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ABJ af Jochnick, who currently lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with his wife Elizabeth, has completed his new book, “Columbus and The Vikings”: a fascinating read that seeks to compare and contrast the exceptional accomplishments of both Columbus and the Vikings in their mastery of sailing across the Atlantic Ocean.
Born in the United States to Swedish parents, author ABJ af Jochnick grew up in Sweden during the Second World War. Following college and graduate studies in Stockholm and Kansas, he was admitted to Harvard Law School, from which he graduated in 1958. He has spent the principal part of his career practicing corporate and international law.
Jochnick writes, “The Norsemen, as well as Columbus, had the key challenge of crossing an ocean, in the process facing conditions that might prove deadly, but there were many differences. The Vikings were small entrepreneurs, getting into the venture without any sponsors or supporters, looking for land far away to settle and farm, land they might have heard of but which might not really exist. No government authority or private power controlled them, offered funding, or assisted them.
“Columbus’s trips were sponsored and supported by the twin rulers of Spain, one of the most powerful countries in the world, at the time.
“And there were many other differences. Information about the Norsemen is sparse. There is no written account by any person living at the time that described events occurred. The efforts and achievements of the Norsemen were preserved as oral sagas, passed on from one generation to the next. These sagas were finally turned into written texts two hundred years or more later. So details and conclusions concerning these events are uncertain. Nonetheless, the importance of this history makes it well worth some attention.”
Published by Page Publishing, ABJ af Jochnick’s riveting series will draw upon years of research and the author’s personal interest in the topic in order to transport readers as they discover the similarities and differences between the expeditions of both Columbus and the Vikings.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Columbus and The Vikings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in the United States to Swedish parents, author ABJ af Jochnick grew up in Sweden during the Second World War. Following college and graduate studies in Stockholm and Kansas, he was admitted to Harvard Law School, from which he graduated in 1958. He has spent the principal part of his career practicing corporate and international law.
Jochnick writes, “The Norsemen, as well as Columbus, had the key challenge of crossing an ocean, in the process facing conditions that might prove deadly, but there were many differences. The Vikings were small entrepreneurs, getting into the venture without any sponsors or supporters, looking for land far away to settle and farm, land they might have heard of but which might not really exist. No government authority or private power controlled them, offered funding, or assisted them.
“Columbus’s trips were sponsored and supported by the twin rulers of Spain, one of the most powerful countries in the world, at the time.
“And there were many other differences. Information about the Norsemen is sparse. There is no written account by any person living at the time that described events occurred. The efforts and achievements of the Norsemen were preserved as oral sagas, passed on from one generation to the next. These sagas were finally turned into written texts two hundred years or more later. So details and conclusions concerning these events are uncertain. Nonetheless, the importance of this history makes it well worth some attention.”
Published by Page Publishing, ABJ af Jochnick’s riveting series will draw upon years of research and the author’s personal interest in the topic in order to transport readers as they discover the similarities and differences between the expeditions of both Columbus and the Vikings.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Columbus and The Vikings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories