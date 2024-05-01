Author ABJ af Jochnick’s New Book, "Columbus and The Vikings," is a Thought-Provoking Comparison of the Ocean Crossings of Columbus and the Norse Vikings

Recent release “Columbus and The Vikings” from Page Publishing author ABJ af Jochnick is a compelling look at the ocean crossings of both Columbus and the Vikings, set nearly five hundred years apart, that will analyze the ships and tools they used, those who sponsored them, their ability as sailors and navigators, and the impact and consequences on the lands they visited or settled.