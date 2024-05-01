Author Gregory Roller’s New Book, "Forty Poems for Forty Years," is a Brilliant Collection of Poetry to Help Readers Reflect and Find Their Way Forward in Life
Recent release “Forty Poems for Forty Years” from Covenant Books author Gregory Roller is a compelling and heartfelt series of poems and ruminations designed to guide readers through the trials and challenges of life in order to help them find the light and forge ahead through their faith and perseverance.
Bentonia, MS, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Roller, who has been many things, including an airborne infantryman, a coast guardsman, a law student, and a park ranger, to name just a few, has completed his new book, “Forty Poems for Forty Years”: a poignant collection of poems meant to uplift and inspire readers while also helping them reflect upon their lives and their faith.
In “Forty Poems for Forty Years,” readers will discover words forged in the desert of the author’s own rebellion, disillusionment, and despair—words that echo the lessons that only suffering can teach. Whether readers find themselves in the desert of desolation or in the springs of renewal, these words will encourage them to persevere in the former and to rejoice in the latter, knowing that each day brings you that much closer to home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gregory Roller’s new book will help to empower readers and show them the path through whatever challenges that life has to offer. Utilizing his incredible gift of prose, Roller delivers a comforting series that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion, inviting them to revisit these words again and again.
Readers can purchase “Forty Poems for Forty Years” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Forty Poems for Forty Years,” readers will discover words forged in the desert of the author’s own rebellion, disillusionment, and despair—words that echo the lessons that only suffering can teach. Whether readers find themselves in the desert of desolation or in the springs of renewal, these words will encourage them to persevere in the former and to rejoice in the latter, knowing that each day brings you that much closer to home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gregory Roller’s new book will help to empower readers and show them the path through whatever challenges that life has to offer. Utilizing his incredible gift of prose, Roller delivers a comforting series that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion, inviting them to revisit these words again and again.
Readers can purchase “Forty Poems for Forty Years” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories