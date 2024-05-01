Author Gregory Roller’s New Book, "Forty Poems for Forty Years," is a Brilliant Collection of Poetry to Help Readers Reflect and Find Their Way Forward in Life

Recent release “Forty Poems for Forty Years” from Covenant Books author Gregory Roller is a compelling and heartfelt series of poems and ruminations designed to guide readers through the trials and challenges of life in order to help them find the light and forge ahead through their faith and perseverance.