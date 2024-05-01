Author Olivia Reuter’s New Book, "Chicken Boots," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Follows a Four-Year-Old Girl’s First Trip to the Movie Theater
Recent release “Chicken Boots” from Newman Springs Publishing author Olivia Reuter is a fun children’s story that brings young readers and listeners along with four-year-old Kayla on her first trip to the movie theater.
Humboldt, NE, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Olivia Reuter has completed her new book, “Chicken Boots”: a light and happy children’s story that introduces four-year-old Kayla who is excited to go to the movies for the first time.
Author Olivia Reuter writes, “There was more loud music, and then there were cartoon people playing and talking. I didn’t know what they were doing, but it was so nice to have a TV so big to watch a show on! There were bright colors, and the people were so happy. But then everything turned dark, and they showed this scary guy with scary yellow eyes and big teeth! It was a monster! I grabbed on to my mommy again and shut my eyes. The scary guy kept talking; I was so scared. My mommy said, ‘Kayla, you are okay. Just shut your eyes. Mommy is right here.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Olivia Reuter’s heartwarming tale helps young readers and listeners prepare for the experience of going to the movies.
The book features bright and colorful illustrations that help to bring the story to life. Kayla is so inspired by her experience at the movie theater that she decides she wants to make her own movie for other little kids just like her.
Readers who wish to experience this easy-to-read work can purchase “Chicken Boots” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Olivia Reuter writes, “There was more loud music, and then there were cartoon people playing and talking. I didn’t know what they were doing, but it was so nice to have a TV so big to watch a show on! There were bright colors, and the people were so happy. But then everything turned dark, and they showed this scary guy with scary yellow eyes and big teeth! It was a monster! I grabbed on to my mommy again and shut my eyes. The scary guy kept talking; I was so scared. My mommy said, ‘Kayla, you are okay. Just shut your eyes. Mommy is right here.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Olivia Reuter’s heartwarming tale helps young readers and listeners prepare for the experience of going to the movies.
The book features bright and colorful illustrations that help to bring the story to life. Kayla is so inspired by her experience at the movie theater that she decides she wants to make her own movie for other little kids just like her.
Readers who wish to experience this easy-to-read work can purchase “Chicken Boots” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories