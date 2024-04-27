Matcha Design Returns as Winner of the 2023 TechBehemoths Awards
For the second year in a row, Matcha Design has taken a place among the top tech companies in the world in the annual TechBehemoths Awards.
Tulsa, OK, April 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The winners of the 2023 TechBehmoths Awards have been announced. Among the 1,650 companies from 43 countries recognized for their technology excellence across 20 IT services, Matcha Design stands out. Alongside 386 businesses in the US, Matcha Design received awards for excellence, hard work, and positive feedback from pleased clients, marking a unique achievement in this prestigious event.
“We are honored to be recognized for our hard work and dedication to providing exceptional design and technology services. Winning these awards for the second year in a row is a testament to our team's commitment to exceeding the expectations of our phenomenal clients,” said Chris Lo, founder and president of Matcha Design.
Matcha Design is the 2023 award-winning company in the United States for its Branding, Web Design, and WordPress services.
This year, Matcha Design was honored with the following awards:
● Best Branding of 2023 (one of 66 US winners)
● Best Web Design of 2023 (one of 130 US winners)
● Best WordPress Services (one of 197 US winners)
The TechBehemoths awards do not use advertising or include paid positions. The primary element that determines which companies win awards is the votes they receive from their clients, employees, and business partners. Only one vote per user was allowed and users are verified using their email address.
TechBehemoths is a user-friendly platform designed to help clients find the IT companies that provide the services they need. Companies that are listed on the platform and rank in high positions in their locations are eligible to become nominees. Only a select few of all companies on the platform are ever nominated. Ranking up and getting a nomination depends on a number of factors including business profile strength.
Matcha Design is proud to possess a profile strength rating of Excellent based on client references, testimonials, and our business portfolio. Our ranking places our services in the top 40% out of all 43,000+ IT companies on TechBehemoths.
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client’s visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaigns, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
