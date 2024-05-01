Author William Burghardt’s New Book, "Walking Backward in My Father’s Footsteps," is the Captivating True Story of the Author’s Father’s Military Career
Recent release “Walking Backward in My Father’s Footsteps” from Page Publishing author William Burghardt traces the footsteps of the author’s father’s time in the military.
Glen Ellyn, IL, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William Burghardt has completed his new book, “Walking Backward in My Father’s Footsteps”: a fascinating work that pieces together the experiences the author’s father had while in the military.
Author William Burghardt is the author of “When Mongrel Dogs Teach,” a hilarious and controversial book on our educational system, an emotional quagmire experienced when Burghardt started teaching high school at age forty-five. He’s written two produced plays, “Just Before the Snow Melts” and “Shadow Stock,” and holds a BA in rhetoric from the University of Illinois and a master’s in theatre from Roosevelt University. As a theater critic, he won the Peter Lisagor Award for Outstanding Journalism Achievement and has acted in and/or directed over forty plays.
Burghardt writes, “On that sunny June day in 1962, we were playing ‘war,’ which, in an oxymoronic way, sounds retrospectively ridiculous; as I recall, it involved shooting people with sticks used as musket-like rifles, followed by an endless choral claim of ‘You’re dead. You missed. Bang, bang.’ If you were hit, you would lie down to the count of thirty, get up, then repeat. I guess this has evolved into present-day paint ball.”
Published by Page Publishing, William Burghardt’s intriguing work details a mix-up that led to a significant change in his father’s path in the military.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "Walking Backward in My Father's Footsteps" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
