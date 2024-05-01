Author Butch Tweedy’s New Book, "Chrystal and Cashmere" Follows the Lives of Two Former Skating Champions Who Work Together to Achieve Their Dreams After a Hiatus

Recent release “Chrystal and Cashmere” from Page Publishing author Butch Tweedy is a fascinating story that follows Cashmere, a former roller-skating champion who gives up on her dream after a career-ending injury. Years later, when she encounters another former skating champ, the two team up and work towards chasing their dreams again, this time with Cashmere acting as a coach.