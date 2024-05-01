Author Butch Tweedy’s New Book, "Chrystal and Cashmere" Follows the Lives of Two Former Skating Champions Who Work Together to Achieve Their Dreams After a Hiatus
Recent release “Chrystal and Cashmere” from Page Publishing author Butch Tweedy is a fascinating story that follows Cashmere, a former roller-skating champion who gives up on her dream after a career-ending injury. Years later, when she encounters another former skating champ, the two team up and work towards chasing their dreams again, this time with Cashmere acting as a coach.
Lynchburg, VA, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Butch Tweedy, who resides in Central Virginia, has completed his new book, “Chrystal and Cashmere”: a captivating story of a former roller-skating champion who, years after being forced to give up her dream, encounters another former roller skates, and begins coaching her in order to chase after the gold.
A native of Central Virginia, author Butch Tweedy began creative writing over forty years ago. During his many years of service in the transportation industry, he has lived in Virginia, West Virginia, and Georgia, working throughout much of the East Coast. When not writing, Butch enjoys spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and pets.
Butch shares, “Cashmere Dee Crawford was born in Kentucky and lived in New York City. At an early age, she was a very successful roller-skating champion until a car accident ended her career at fourteen years old. There was a painful and long rehabilitation period following, and she never completely recovered. It was not until four years later after graduating from high school that she decided to take a road trip and met a part-time model and waitress named Chrystal Lea Stevens who had also been a skating champion when younger. The two quickly bonded, and Chrystal decided to chase the gold again after a five-year hiatus—with Cashmere as her coach. They were astonished at how intrinsically difficult life could be when adulthood supervened. Together through hardships and joy, they pursued their dreams, which ended completely different from what they expected.”
Published by Page Publishing, Butch Tweedy’s riveting tale is the author’s third published novel and will take readers on a character-driven journey as they follow along on Chrystal and Cashmere’s path to success. Heartfelt and poignant, Butch weaves a stunningly human and spellbinding tale that is sure to keep the pages turning, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chrystal and Cashmere” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
