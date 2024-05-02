Author Fred Nurse’s New Book, "Freedom Shall Come," is a Fictional Story of Love, Faith, and Conviction Set Thirty Years in the Future
Recent release “Freedom Shall Come” from Page Publishing author Fred Nurse takes readers to the year 2055 when the undying, immortal spirits of three biblical icons bestow their supernatural gifts of Love, Peace, and Wisdom upon the Robinson family.
Brooklyn, NY, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fred Nurse, a graduate of Hofstra University, has completed his new book, “Freedom Shall Come”: a compelling work that follows the Robinson family. Despite horrific acts of terrorism, environmental catastrophes, the nuclear exchange between the superpowers, and attempts to kill them, the Robinsons must not be deterred from saving Mankind from extinction.
Author Fred Nurse is married and has six adult children and eleven grandchildren. As a three-term former elder in the Presbyterian faith, Fred serves his faith as a board member of the Bushwick Stuyvesant Heights Home Attendant Agency in Brooklyn, former member of the Brooklyn Council of Churches and as a local community volunteer serving the poor. Fred is also the author of “How to Find True Love in Seven Easy Steps,” “How Do You Know It’s Love?” and “Coping with Separation and Divorce.”
Nurse writes, “After many years of study in a desperate attempt to fully understand the God in whom I place my faith, I was compelled to write this adventure. Filled with more incredible determination, I began the quest of peering more profoundly into the ancient writings that give credence to the book we commonly call the Bible or the Word of God. Letting my imagination run its course, this story was born.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fred Nurse’s captivating tale is the culmination of thirty years of thought, prayer, and divine inspiration.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Freedom Shall Come” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
