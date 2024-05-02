Author Julius Brown’s New Book, "Unstructured," Delves Into the Author’s Views and Experiences with Anxiety and Depression
Recent release “Unstructured” from Page Publishing author Julius Brown is an intriguing work that shares the author’s perspective on mental health.
New York, NY, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julius Brown has completed his new book, “Unstructured”: a captivating work that offers a glimpse into the mind of the author.
Author Julius Brown has an MBA with a focus in human resources management and has been in an HR role for over seven years. Julius desires to help anyone who suffers from anxiety, depression, and toxic work cultures by giving real personal experiences on how he manages his everyday life and situations that arise.
Brown writes, “Just check up on me every hour or so to make sure I have not died.” These were the exact words I told my best friend, EJ, when I had my first—as I know it now to be—panic attack.”
Published by Page Publishing, Julius Brown’s thought-provoking work discusses his views on various factors of modern life that negatively impact mental health. You can follow Julius Brown's work also on IG @unstructured1987.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Unstructured” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
