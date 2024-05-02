Author Ronald Alfred Weitzman’s New Book, "Chairman Biden and Dr. Fauci's Monster," Explores the Author’s Opinions of the Issues Currently Plaguing the Nation

Recent release “Chairman Biden and Dr. Fauci's Monster” from Page Publishing author Ronald Alfred Weitzman is a thought-provoking and informative look at the current political and social division that has pitted Americans against each other, seen through the lens and observations of a typical voter and supporter of Donald Trump.