Author Ronald Alfred Weitzman’s New Book, "Chairman Biden and Dr. Fauci's Monster," Explores the Author’s Opinions of the Issues Currently Plaguing the Nation
Recent release “Chairman Biden and Dr. Fauci's Monster” from Page Publishing author Ronald Alfred Weitzman is a thought-provoking and informative look at the current political and social division that has pitted Americans against each other, seen through the lens and observations of a typical voter and supporter of Donald Trump.
Carmel, CA, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Alfred Weitzman, a veteran of the US Army who holds a BA and MA from Stanford and a PhD from Princeton, has completed his new book, “Chairman Biden and Dr. Fauci's Monster”: an eye-opening read that presents the author’s reflections on the current-day issues that have divided the nation, coming from the point of view of a supporter of Donald Trump.
After working his way towards his PhD from Princeton, author Ronald Alfred Weitzman received a Stanford Honors Fellowship; Psychometric Fellowship of Princeton and the Educational Testing Service; and two post-doctoral fellowships, from the National Science Foundation and the United States Public Health Service. He has served on university faculties in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel, and his specialty areas are mental tests and survey statistics. In addition to his academic and professional accomplishments, Ronald has dozens of publications and three patents in those fields.
“This book describes how a charter member of Hillary Clinton’s basket of deplorables views important issues that divide our country,” writes Ronald. “Chapter 1 takes a critical look at the past, present, and future of the political left and right sides of that divide. Chapter 2 shows that abortion is properly a matter of religion rather than government. Chapter 3 pins the blame for the pandemic’s cause and consequences solely on Dr. Anthony Fauci. Chapter 4 separates sex and gender into two different worlds. Chapter 5 examines how the flawed statistical modeling of global warming fails to disclose its causes or trajectory. Chapter 6 demonstrates the unconstitutionality and criminality of the 2020 presidential election. Chapter 7 reveals why this book ominously identifies the title of Joe Biden as chairman rather than president.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Alfred Weitzman’s writings will help to destroy the negative and inaccurate stereotype of voters who support Donald Trump, as well as shed light on important aspects of troubling national issues, aspects that most of the media have left in the dark. Stirring and engaging, “Chairman Biden and Dr. Fauci’s Monster” is sure to keep the pages turning and remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Chairman Biden and Dr. Fauci's Monster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
After working his way towards his PhD from Princeton, author Ronald Alfred Weitzman received a Stanford Honors Fellowship; Psychometric Fellowship of Princeton and the Educational Testing Service; and two post-doctoral fellowships, from the National Science Foundation and the United States Public Health Service. He has served on university faculties in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel, and his specialty areas are mental tests and survey statistics. In addition to his academic and professional accomplishments, Ronald has dozens of publications and three patents in those fields.
“This book describes how a charter member of Hillary Clinton’s basket of deplorables views important issues that divide our country,” writes Ronald. “Chapter 1 takes a critical look at the past, present, and future of the political left and right sides of that divide. Chapter 2 shows that abortion is properly a matter of religion rather than government. Chapter 3 pins the blame for the pandemic’s cause and consequences solely on Dr. Anthony Fauci. Chapter 4 separates sex and gender into two different worlds. Chapter 5 examines how the flawed statistical modeling of global warming fails to disclose its causes or trajectory. Chapter 6 demonstrates the unconstitutionality and criminality of the 2020 presidential election. Chapter 7 reveals why this book ominously identifies the title of Joe Biden as chairman rather than president.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Alfred Weitzman’s writings will help to destroy the negative and inaccurate stereotype of voters who support Donald Trump, as well as shed light on important aspects of troubling national issues, aspects that most of the media have left in the dark. Stirring and engaging, “Chairman Biden and Dr. Fauci’s Monster” is sure to keep the pages turning and remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Chairman Biden and Dr. Fauci's Monster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories