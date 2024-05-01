Author Alvin Ray Kessinger’s New Book, “To See the World: A Flip and Loopy Adventure,” is a Suspenseful and Humorous Tale Following the Escapades of Two Young Irish Boys

Recent release “To See the World: A Flip and Loopy Adventure” from Covenant Books author Alvin Ray Kessinger is an action-filled tale that follows two young boys named Flip and Loopy as they embark on a grand adventure after their ship to New York City sinks, leaving them stranded on an island where an even bigger journey awaits.