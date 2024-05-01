Author Alvin Ray Kessinger’s New Book, “To See the World: A Flip and Loopy Adventure,” is a Suspenseful and Humorous Tale Following the Escapades of Two Young Irish Boys
Recent release “To See the World: A Flip and Loopy Adventure” from Covenant Books author Alvin Ray Kessinger is an action-filled tale that follows two young boys named Flip and Loopy as they embark on a grand adventure after their ship to New York City sinks, leaving them stranded on an island where an even bigger journey awaits.
Indianapolis, IN, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alvin Ray Kessinger, a blind veteran who has been writing songs since he was forty years old, has completed his new book, “To See the World: A Flip and Loopy Adventure”: a brilliant tale of two young boys who, on their way to New York City, find themselves stranded on an island and soon discover the adventure of a lifetime.
Kessinger writes, “This is a story about two Irish boys who wanted to see the world and search for some adventure and excitement. They got a job on a cargo ship on its way to New York City. Halfway across, the ship sank. They landed on an island, and before they were done, they had more excitement than they could handle.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alvin Ray Kessinger’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow along on Flip and Loopy’s incredible journeys, witnessing unique characters and thrilling dangers along the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “To See the World: A Flip and Loopy Adventure” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “To See the World: A Flip and Loopy Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
