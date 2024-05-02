Author John P. DiMarzio’s New Book, "Diary of a Fool," is a Collection of Diary Entries Designed to Guide Readers Away from the Pitfalls of Living as a Fool

Recent release “Diary of a Fool” from Covenant Books author John P. DiMarzio is a humorous and insightful thirty-day guide to help readers reflect upon their own lives, all while learning to avoid the pitfalls of foolishness so that they may pursue lives of success and fulfillment, turning away from spiritual bankruptcy.