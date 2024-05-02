Author John P. DiMarzio’s New Book, "Diary of a Fool," is a Collection of Diary Entries Designed to Guide Readers Away from the Pitfalls of Living as a Fool
Recent release “Diary of a Fool” from Covenant Books author John P. DiMarzio is a humorous and insightful thirty-day guide to help readers reflect upon their own lives, all while learning to avoid the pitfalls of foolishness so that they may pursue lives of success and fulfillment, turning away from spiritual bankruptcy.
Fort Wayne, IN, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John P. DiMarzio, a veteran of the US Marine Corps who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Carolina University of Theology and a Master of Ministries degree from Bethel College, has completed his new book, “Diary of a Fool”: a thought-provoking read designed to help others recognize foolish actions and thoughts to avoid in order to find success in life.
Author John P. DiMarzio began his ministry by moving his family into the church basement forty-nine years ago. Since then, he has pastored four different churches over forty-one years. After retiring from the ministry, he began serving as chaplain for Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center and as a staff chaplain for Parkview Regional Medical Center. He also continues to serve as a shepherd with the Southwind Church of Christ, which he and others planted. He and his wife, Kathy, have fostered forty-one children as well as raising their five children. He is now blessed with eleven grandchildren.
DiMarzio shares, “When I first decided to write this book, I told my son, ‘I am going to write a book called “Diary of a Fool.”’ He said jokingly, of course, ‘Is it an autobiography?’ My first thought was, ‘You smart aleck.’ Then I realized that this book is just that. It is an autobiography of who we can become. We will see what the fool does, how he thinks, and how he reacts. So be cautious. This may be your autobiography.
“The purpose of this book is not just to see folly in others but to help us avoid the pitfalls of foolishness. It also reveals how not to live life in the foolish lane. Foolishness takes its toll in many ways. It subjects us to the scrutiny of others and can leave us morally and spiritually bankrupt. In the pages we will see attributes, actions, and intentions of the foolish one.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John P. DiMarzio’s new book will invite readers to take stock of their own lives and look inward in order to discern how to apply the author’s advice and live free of foolishness.
Readers can purchase “Diary of a Fool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author John P. DiMarzio began his ministry by moving his family into the church basement forty-nine years ago. Since then, he has pastored four different churches over forty-one years. After retiring from the ministry, he began serving as chaplain for Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center and as a staff chaplain for Parkview Regional Medical Center. He also continues to serve as a shepherd with the Southwind Church of Christ, which he and others planted. He and his wife, Kathy, have fostered forty-one children as well as raising their five children. He is now blessed with eleven grandchildren.
DiMarzio shares, “When I first decided to write this book, I told my son, ‘I am going to write a book called “Diary of a Fool.”’ He said jokingly, of course, ‘Is it an autobiography?’ My first thought was, ‘You smart aleck.’ Then I realized that this book is just that. It is an autobiography of who we can become. We will see what the fool does, how he thinks, and how he reacts. So be cautious. This may be your autobiography.
“The purpose of this book is not just to see folly in others but to help us avoid the pitfalls of foolishness. It also reveals how not to live life in the foolish lane. Foolishness takes its toll in many ways. It subjects us to the scrutiny of others and can leave us morally and spiritually bankrupt. In the pages we will see attributes, actions, and intentions of the foolish one.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John P. DiMarzio’s new book will invite readers to take stock of their own lives and look inward in order to discern how to apply the author’s advice and live free of foolishness.
Readers can purchase “Diary of a Fool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories