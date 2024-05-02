Author Kasey Miller’s New Book, “I'm a HE, I'm a SHE,” is an Adorable Nursery Rhyme Exploring How God Makes Every Person Perfectly as They Are Meant to Be

Recent release “I'm a HE, I'm a SHE: A Nursery Rhyme to Celebrate Your Child’s Birth Gender” from Covenant Books author Kasey Miller is a charming nursery rhyme aimed at helping young readers understand how God made them to be a certain way, including their gender, which should be celebrated and appreciated.