Author Kasey Miller’s New Book, “I'm a HE, I'm a SHE,” is an Adorable Nursery Rhyme Exploring How God Makes Every Person Perfectly as They Are Meant to Be
Recent release “I'm a HE, I'm a SHE: A Nursery Rhyme to Celebrate Your Child’s Birth Gender” from Covenant Books author Kasey Miller is a charming nursery rhyme aimed at helping young readers understand how God made them to be a certain way, including their gender, which should be celebrated and appreciated.
Phoenix, AZ, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kasey Miller, a loving mother of two grown children and grandmother of three, has completed her new book, “I'm a HE, I'm a SHE: A Nursery Rhyme to Celebrate Your Child’s Birth Gender”: a delightful nursery rhyme to help children understand that they were made to be exactly as they were created by God.
Author Kasey Miller currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, with her husband, where she works as a Microsoft consultant. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and taking part in her church by leading Bible studies, organizing times of fellowship, and volunteering in the nursery.
“Who doesn’t remember the nursery rhymes read to them as a young child?” shares Miller. “Nursery rhymes are forever a part of our childhood memories. This nursery rhyme was written to teach children to celebrate their birth gender. Start early teaching your child who they were created to be, and they will have the confidence and knowledge to verbalize who they are long before they are ever asked.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kasey Miller’s new book came about because young parents at the author’s church were asking how they can teach their children who they were created to be. Believing that all change begins with education, Kasey began writing “I’m a HE, I’m a SHE” with the hope that it could be an educational tool for parents and guardians alike to help their children begin the wonderful journey of finding out who God created for them to be.
Readers can purchase “I'm a HE, I'm a SHE: A Nursery Rhyme to Celebrate Your Child’s Birth Gender” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
