Author John DiGirolamo’s New Book, “It's Not About the dEvil,” is a Three-Part Dramatization About Fighting Modern-Day Evils
Recent release “It's Not About the dEvil: True Stories About Fighting Evil in the Modern World” from Covenant Books author John DiGirolamo are three dramatized non-fiction stories based on true events. These compelling stories focus on individuals who battle evil in today’s world, covering the topics of online predators, abortion, and spiritual warfare.
Buena Vista, CO, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John DiGirolamo, a critically acclaimed author, speaker, and anti-human trafficking advocate, as well as a member of the Christian Authors Network, has completed his new book, “It's Not About the dEvil: True Stories About Fighting Evil in the Modern World”: which showcases three stories about combating evil in the modern age.
Author John DiGirolamo is a retired CPA who now serves as the Board President of Bringing our Valley Hope, Colorado, which works to end human trafficking in central Colorado through education and survivor support. He is also the Board Secretary of the Chaffee County Patriots and has been invited to speak at over forty different venues. DiGirolamo writes a newspaper column in the “Fremont County Crusader” and previously had columns in the “Sangre de Cristo Sentinel” and “Winter Park Times” and published a collection of short stories, “#12 Suicide.”
DiGirolamo writes, “David goes undercover online as a thirteen-year-old girl, and every parent needs to know what happens next. The case files of a law enforcement officer reveal the perils of sexting and how predators attempt to exploit teens.
“Catherine is an abortion doctor who experiences a life-changing moment that prompts a Christ-centered transformation to become a pro-life advocate. Join her journey that is sometimes emotional, sometimes inspiring, and always captivating.
“Clement fearlessly assists an exorcist, engaging in direct combat with fallen angels in spiritual warfare for human souls. Discover the inner workings of demons through a captivating account of the pitfalls of human sin, and how the power of Christ prevails.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John DiGirolamo’s new book uses its three stories to highlight the influence of evil on the modern world, and the power that just one brave individual can have in helping to end violence and injustice. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, “It’s Not About the dEvil” presents these personal stories of triumphing over evil to help inspire readers to work towards a more hopeful future.
Readers can purchase “It's Not About the dEvil: True Stories About Fighting Evil in the Modern World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
