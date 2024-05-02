Author John DiGirolamo’s New Book, “It's Not About the dEvil,” is a Three-Part Dramatization About Fighting Modern-Day Evils

Recent release “It's Not About the dEvil: True Stories About Fighting Evil in the Modern World” from Covenant Books author John DiGirolamo are three dramatized non-fiction stories based on true events. These compelling stories focus on individuals who battle evil in today’s world, covering the topics of online predators, abortion, and spiritual warfare.